Ravens Go All In To Support Orioles

This time of year is typically known as football season.
But even M&T Bank Stadium has an orange glow these days.
The Orioles will continue their chase for a World Series title this week when they begin the American League Championship Series against the Kansas City Royals, and the Ravens have no problem with their fellow birds taking center stage.
In fact, the Ravens are getting in on the Baltimore baseball craze.
Take a look back through the history of the Ravens and Orioles flying together. Go O's!
M&T Bank Stadium has been lit up with an orange glow for the last week, and the Under Armour Performance Center has also gone orange at night. A number of players attended last week's ALDS game against the Tigers, and a big group of players are expected to attend Friday night's game at Camden Yards.
"I'll be there Friday," cornerback Lardarius Webb said. "I have my suite all ready. There's nothing like a playoff baseball game. I can't wait. It's going to be big."
The Ravens relished the support from fans and the Orioles during the 2012 run to Super Bowl XLVII, and now they're enjoying a chance to root for another championship in Baltimore.
"This is a great sports town," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It's a typical East Coast, hardworking, blue-collar town where people really care about their sports teams. And they care about the people that are out there on the field, and they really want to see them do well.
"They're with you no matter what, and they're always giving you encouragement when they see you outside. So, I think, obviously, the players have to go out there, and play well, but what always makes a city a good sports town is the people that live here, and the people that go to the games. Those are [the] people that make it what it is, and make the environment what it is. And obviously, we need to be out there playing, but without them, our game wouldn't exist. So, it's all about those guys."