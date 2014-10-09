Ravens Go All In To Support Orioles

M&T Bank Stadium has been lit up with an orange glow for the last week, and the Under Armour Performance Center has also gone orange at night. A number of players attended last week's ALDS game against the Tigers, and a big group of players are expected to attend Friday night's game at Camden Yards.

"I'll be there Friday," cornerback Lardarius Webb said. "I have my suite all ready. There's nothing like a playoff baseball game. I can't wait. It's going to be big."

The Ravens relished the support from fans and the Orioles during the 2012 run to Super Bowl XLVII, and now they're enjoying a chance to root for another championship in Baltimore.

"This is a great sports town," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It's a typical East Coast, hardworking, blue-collar town where people really care about their sports teams. And they care about the people that are out there on the field, and they really want to see them do well.