Ravens Go All In To Support Orioles

Oct 09, 2014 at 06:17 AM
09_RavensGoOrange_news.jpg


This time of year is typically known as football season.

But even M&T Bank Stadium has an orange glow these days.

The Orioles will continue their chase for a World Series title this week when they begin the American League Championship Series against the Kansas City Royals, and the Ravens have no problem with their fellow birds taking center stage.

In fact, the Ravens are getting in on the Baltimore baseball craze.

Celebrate, It's Opening Day!

Take a look back through the history of the Ravens and Orioles flying together. Go O's!

No Title
1 / 25
Poe dances on top of the dugout at Camden Yards.
2 / 25

Poe dances on top of the dugout at Camden Yards.

Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker poses with the Oriole Bird.
3 / 25

Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker poses with the Oriole Bird.

Kicker Justin Tucker throws out the first pitch before an Orioles game.
4 / 25

Kicker Justin Tucker throws out the first pitch before an Orioles game.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh takes a stroll on the field at Camden Yards before a game.
5 / 25

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh takes a stroll on the field at Camden Yards before a game.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh tosses out the first pitch at Camden Yards.
6 / 25

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh tosses out the first pitch at Camden Yards.

Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams poses with Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. after running into him at the grocery store.
7 / 25

Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams poses with Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. after running into him at the grocery store.

Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden tosses out the first pitch.
8 / 25

Ravens Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden tosses out the first pitch.

Poe and the Orioles Bird pose for the cameras.
9 / 25

Poe and the Orioles Bird pose for the cameras.

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed points to the fans during an apperance at Camden Yards.
10 / 25

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed points to the fans during an apperance at Camden Yards.

Cornerback Lardarius Webb poses with center fielder Adam Jones and the Orioles Bird.
11 / 25

Cornerback Lardarius Webb poses with center fielder Adam Jones and the Orioles Bird.

Former Ravens center Matt Birk throws out the first pitch.
12 / 25

Former Ravens center Matt Birk throws out the first pitch.

The Orioles Bird shows some love for Ravens fans.
13 / 25

The Orioles Bird shows some love for Ravens fans.

Legendary Oriole Cal Ripken Jr. chats with former Ravens Owner Art Modell during a visit to the Under Armour Performance Center.
14 / 25

Legendary Oriole Cal Ripken Jr. chats with former Ravens Owner Art Modell during a visit to the Under Armour Performance Center.

Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (right) visits a Ravens practice.
15 / 25

Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (right) visits a Ravens practice.

Quarterback Joe Flacco shows his Orioles pride during their playoff run in 2012.
16 / 25

Quarterback Joe Flacco shows his Orioles pride during their playoff run in 2012.

The Oriole Bird takes the field along with Poe at M&T Bank Stadium.
17 / 25

The Oriole Bird takes the field along with Poe at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kicker Justin Tucker shows off his Adam Jones bobblehead that he got at a game this season.
18 / 25

Kicker Justin Tucker shows off his Adam Jones bobblehead that he got at a game this season.

Players and coaches from the Ravens and Orioles pose for a photo at the annual Battle of the Birds golf outing to benefit Baltimore City Young Life.
19 / 25

Players and coaches from the Ravens and Orioles pose for a photo at the annual Battle of the Birds golf outing to benefit Baltimore City Young Life.

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. walks the sidelines at Gillette Stadium before a playoff game against the New England Patriots.
20 / 25

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. walks the sidelines at Gillette Stadium before a playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter takes the field at M&T Bank Stadium.
21 / 25

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter takes the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter salutes the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.
22 / 25

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter salutes the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones poses with Ravens fans at New England's Gillette Stadium before a playoff game.
23 / 25

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones poses with Ravens fans at New England's Gillette Stadium before a playoff game.

Several members of the Ravens take in an Orioles game from a suite at Camden Yards.
24 / 25

Several members of the Ravens take in an Orioles game from a suite at Camden Yards.

The Oriole Bird shows some support for the Ravens during the victory parade after Super Bowl XLVII.
25 / 25

The Oriole Bird shows some support for the Ravens during the victory parade after Super Bowl XLVII.

M&T Bank Stadium has been lit up with an orange glow for the last week, and the Under Armour Performance Center has also gone orange at night. A number of players attended last week's ALDS game against the Tigers, and a big group of players are expected to attend Friday night's game at Camden Yards.

"I'll be there Friday," cornerback Lardarius Webb said. "I have my suite all ready. There's nothing like a playoff baseball game. I can't wait. It's going to be big."

The Ravens relished the support from fans and the Orioles during the 2012 run to Super Bowl XLVII, and now they're enjoying a chance to root for another championship in Baltimore.

"This is a great sports town," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "It's a typical East Coast, hardworking, blue-collar town where people really care about their sports teams. And they care about the people that are out there on the field, and they really want to see them do well.

"They're with you no matter what, and they're always giving you encouragement when they see you outside. So, I think, obviously, the players have to go out there, and play well, but what always makes a city a good sports town is the people that live here, and the people that go to the games. Those are [the] people that make it what it is, and make the environment what it is. And obviously, we need to be out there playing, but without them, our game wouldn't exist. So, it's all about those guys."

