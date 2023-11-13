Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Browns

Nov 13, 2023 at 02:11 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Zay Flowers, RB Keaton Mitchell

The Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from the Ravens' 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium are in.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

  • For the second week in a row, rookie running back Keaton Mitchell had the team's highest grade, this time with an 80.8. He only had 13 snaps, however, trailing Gus Edwards (28 snaps) and Justice Hill (14). Mitchell had three carries for 34 yards, including his 39-yard touchdown, and caught one screen pass that he took 32 yards.
  • Mitchell had one touch and four offensive snaps in the second half. After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said that wasn't planned and was a result of the personnel on the plays called. "It was just going by personnel. That's really just it," Mitchell added.
  • Safety Marcus Williams played all but one defensive snap, stepping back into a full-time role in his first game back from his hamstring injury. Geno Stone still played 52 snaps (67%). Kyle Hamilton still played every snap. The odd man out was slot cornerback Arthur Maulet, who went from 43% of the defensive snaps last week to 19% this week.
  • Rookie first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers registered his highest PFF grade of the season, hauling in five of six targets for a team-high 73 yards.
  • Odell Beckham Jr. played a season-low 18 snaps but scored a 40-yard touchdown on his lone catch. Rashod Bateman played a season-high 74% of the snaps and had two catches for 25 yards.
  • Rock-Ya Sin filled in after Marlon Humphrey left with a reported calf injury. Ya-Sin played 31 defensive snaps.
  • Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney generated a team-high seven pressures and two sacks across 26 pass rushes (26.9% pressure rate), per Next Gen Stats.
  • Linebacker Roquan Smith had a career-high 21 tackles, but just a 58.9 run defense grade from PFF.
  • Harbaugh said the Ravens struggled with their split-safety looks against the Browns. Williams and Stone received two of the defense's lowest grades (54.2 and 45.9, respectively), only ahead of Patrick Queen (44.2) and Ya-Sin (41.2).

