Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Seahawks

Nov 06, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

11623scag
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are in from the Ravens' 37-3 thrashing of the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

  • Rookie Keaton Mitchell earned an elite 94.1 grade, the highest of any running back in the league in Week 9 (pending Monday Night Football). It's the highest grade any Ravens offensive or defensive player has garnered this season.
  • Justice Hill dominated the running back snaps with 48 compared to 14 for both Mitchell and Gus Edwards. However, Mitchell had 10 touches and Edwards had five carries, including two deep in the red zone that he took for touchdowns. Edwards' 90.1 PFF grade was the second-highest of any running back in the league in Week 9, only trailing Mitchell.
  • The Ravens used backup safety Daryl Worley on 45% of the defensive snaps, which gives a preview of how much they will likely continue to use three safeties (if not more) when Marcus Williams is back in game action. Baltimore will have plenty of snaps for Geno Stone, the NFL's interceptions leader (six).
  • Patrick Mekari had yet another successful day pinch hitting, this time for right tackle Morgan Moses. Mekari played every snap and had an 80.2 grade. Mekari had 38 pass blocking reps and gave up zero hits, hurries, or pressures.
  • Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy had two sacks on just 22 snaps, including one that caused a fumble. His pass rush grade of 77.6 was the highest on the team. Van Noy, Jadeveon Clowney and Odafe Oweh were all credited with five QB pressures by PFF.
  • Tight end Isaiah Likely had by far his best game of the season, according to PFF, with a 92.6 score. Likely hasn't been as involved in the passing game as he was during his rookie season, but he hauled in four catches for 42 yards Sunday and had some more good blocks (72.2 grade).
  • Rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson has been gradually playing better and turned in a very strong game against the Seahawks with an 83.1 grade.
  • He only played nine defensive snaps, but defensive end Brent Urban earned his highest grade of the season (79.6) as part of a run defense that stonewalled Seattle (15 carries, 28 yards).

