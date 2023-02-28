A Ravens Guide to the NFL Combine

Sunday: Running Back Workouts

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are just a year removed from major injuries, Dobbins is entering the final year of his contract, and the Ravens don't have any other running backs under contract currently (Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake are free agents). Monken has stressed the importance of having a strong rushing attack. All that adds up to the possibility of the Ravens drafting a running back.

"My philosophy on running backs is I don't mind taking a running back in the first round, as long as your team is ready to win right now," Jeremiah said. "If you take into account the guy has four or five, six years of elite production, I don't mind getting him in the first round because you get the extra year on the contract. It's easy to control it. Then I have a franchise tag number if I want, and that could kind of take me through all of his prime. I don't want to waste carries on a crappy team. I want to have all of his carries over that five-year period count and help push towards a championship. He is, no doubt about it to me, one of the premiere, premiere players in the draft."