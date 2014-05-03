Ravens Have 180 Draftable Players

May 03, 2014 at 03:01 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_180Draftable_news.jpg


When the Ravens get into the late rounds of next week's NFL Draft, General Manager Ozzie Newsome will have a larger than normal pool of players on the board in front of him. 

NFL executives and draft experts agree that the 2014 class is a deep group and the Ravens have about 180 players they consider draftable prospects.

"Some years we have 150; some years we've had 140. We have about 180 now," Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "Certainly, we won't be picking [all] those guys, but our scouts have deemed those guys as draftable."

The positions of strength are considered wide receiver, offensive tackle and quarterback. NFL Network's lead draft analyst Mike Mayock expects six receivers to get drafted in the first round and he has 10 quarterbacks graded as 1-3 round picks, which is the most he's ever had.

The Ravens front office agrees with the quality at those positions.

"I think wideout is very deep," DeCosta said. "You've got a lot of really good players, probably 15 receivers that I think are very, very good players. I think tackle is good. You have the top four guys that are going to be high picks. Most likely all four of those guys are going to be gone before we pick. I would say those two positions are pretty good."

This year's draft class was aided by a huge influx of underclassmen who decided to leave school early. A record 103 underclassmen declared for this year's draft, giving the group much more depth than prior years.

Some NFL executives, including Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, have said this year's draft is the best they have ever seen. 

Newsome and the Ravens brass said time will make that determination.

"I understand what everybody is saying about [the draft quality], but from my perspective, three years later we'll make a determination how strong this draft is," Newsome said.

"I would say it's deep if you draft the right players." DeCosta said. "That's the challenge. There are a lot of players in this draft; we just have to draft the right guys."

The deep group not only gives the Ravens more options on the third day of the draft, but it also increases the importance after the final pick is made. Teams around the league work to recruit players from the undrafted pool of free agents, and there will likely be several of the Ravens' "draftable" prospects in that category.

"That tells me that if we're doing our jobs, we should do a really nice job in undrafted free agency, because we're going to target a lot of those guys that we think are good players that don't get drafted and try to add those guys after the draft," DeCosta said.

"But we've got to recruit those guys, we've got to sign those guys and that's the challenge. They'll be available. We just have to get the guys we want to get."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Recoveries Make Ravens Offseason More Challenging

Key players at multiple positions are recovering from injuries, which adds a layer to Baltimore's offseason strategy.  
news

Reports: Wink Martindale to Become Giants Defensive Coordinator

Wink Martindale, Baltimore's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, is expected to run the Giants' defense under new Head Coach Brian Daboll.   
news

Eisenberg: Year of Change for the Ravens

A new defensive coordinator. A new team president. A bevy of unrestricted free agents and high draft picks guarantees a roster shake-up.
news

Late for Work 2/8: Grading 2021 Offseason Moves: Hits, Misses and Mixed Reviews

A pundit says there never should have been any debate over whether the Ravens would pick up Marquise Brown's fifth-year option. Zach Orr reportedly has been hired as inside linebackers coach. Georgia defensive tackle prospect Devonte Wyatt is being linked to the Ravens.
news

SociaLight: James Proche Has the Best Internship Ever, Makes Playoff Promise

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver James Proche II is working at Epoch Estate Wines in California, but that hasn't stopped his training.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Expected to Name Former Ravens Coach Defensive Coordinator

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will face his mentor in the Super Bowl. Browns right tackle Jack Conklin 'ahead of schedule' in his recovery from a serious knee injury.
news

Ravens Will Spend Offseason Looking for Ways to Beat the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have built a young, explosive team that has raised the bar for what it will take to win division titles and reach the Super Bowl.  
news

Late for Work 2/7: Is Lamar Jackson Delaying His Contract Extension?

More adoration for Dick Cass and more to know about Sashi Brown. Mark Andrews gets a vote for most underrated NFL player. Wink Martindale could land with Giants or Bills.
news

Mark Andrews Scores Two Touchdowns in Pro Bowl, But Robbed of MVP

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was given the Offensive MVP award for his two touchdown passes to Mark Andrews.
news

Cover Story: How Analytical Mike Macdonald's Heart Led His Coaching Rise

Mike Macdonald is 'one of the smartest human beings,' but his love of coaching led him to make a decision that didn't make a whole lot of analytical sense.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less on Dick Cass and Sashi Brown

After hearing General Manager Eric DeCosta Friday, I think it's clear the lack of forced turnovers in 2021 was a major factor in the calculus that led to a change at defensive coordinator.
news

What Mink Thinks: Dick Cass Was the Patriarch of the Ravens Family

Fans may not know him well, but retiring President Dick Cass was a major part of building the Ravens' culture.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising