Ravens Have a Chance to Get Healthy During Bye, and These Six Players Will Especially Benefit

RB Terrance West

Injury: Calf

Recovery: West suffered a calf injury in the Ravens' Week 5 game in Oakland. On Tuesday, he revealed that he pulled his hamstring during the first week of training camp, then got a contusion in the regular-season opener. West returned to practice for the first time in a month Tuesday.

How he'll help: West was the starting running back before he went down. It remains to be seen how he'll be used when he returns, however, as Alex Collins has seized the lead role and Woodhead is the backfield's primary receiver. Javorius Allen has been solid in West's absence as well. West was averaging 3.5 yards per carry before his injury. He still leads the team in rushing touchdowns (two).

Quote: "This is the first time all year I've felt healthy. I've still got to get going. It's my first day back, but a good head start for next week. Whenever my number is called, I have to take advantage of the opportunity."

TE Nick Boyle

Injury: Toe

Recovery: Boyle suffered the injury during the Ravens' 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 26. He didn't practice at all last week and was held out for the first time this season.

How he'll help: Harbaugh called Boyle a "centerpiece" in the Ravens run game, which stumbled in Tennessee without him. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound tight end prides himself on his run blocking, and is used in a variety of ways by Greg Roman's run schemes to create angles and gaps. He's also been effective as a play-action receiving target on occasion.

Quote: "[This bye week] will help me tremendously. I think it's good timing for me and will allow me to get healthy and go back out there and play."

OLB Tim Williams

Injury: Thigh

Recovery: Williams has missed the last four games because of a hamstring injury. He also said he's lost between 30 and 40 pounds since training camp and feels faster.

How he'll help: The rookie fourth-round pick was flashing his pass-rush potential before the injury. He blew by veteran Pro Bowl Browns left tackle Joe Thomas in Week 2. Williams had five quarterback hurries on 36 pass-rush snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Quote: "I'm just ready for the second half because I feel better, feel healthier, and that my legs are under me now."

CB Jimmy Smith

Injury: Achilles tendonitis

Recovery: Smith has been dealing with Achilles soreness for a good chunk of the season. The Ravens started spelling him in games in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and began missing practice time the following week. He's played the majority of the defensive snaps since exiting after just seven snaps (and a 54-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown) in Oakland, but still wasn't 100 percent. He played in 35 of the 52 snaps in Tennessee.

How he'll help: Smith is already playing at a Pro Bowl level, but additional time off to let the Achilles settle down should only help him be even faster and more explosive.