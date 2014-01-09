Ravens Have Already Started Working On Run Game

Jan 09, 2014 at 04:43 AM
09_RiceProBowler_news.jpg


Immediately following the season, the Ravens rolled up their sleeves and went to work on improving their run game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh met with running back Ray Rice, among others. Then General Manager Ozzie Newsome followed up, sitting down with everybody personally involved in the run game, from coaches, offensive linemen, tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs.

"Everybody understands that in 2014, we will do everything we can to be a better run team, because it will make us a better football team," Newsome said.

The stats will be recited time and time again this offseason. The Ravens finished with the worst average in yards per carry (3.1) in the NFL this season. It was the franchise's worst mark, and the lowest average of any team in the league since 2007, when the Chicago Bears were also at 3.1.

"To say we're disappointed in the run game, no doubt," Newsome said.

"The history of this franchise has been our ability to run the football. Especially in the AFC North with the type of defenses that you face, you have to have the ability to run the football. We think that's a friend to the quarterback when you have that ability, and that's one of the things that we've already started to work on."

Much like Harbaugh, who said he expects Rice to return to being one of the league's best running backs, Newsome came out of his meeting with Rice encouraged.

"I think Ray is committed to being as good a football player as he has been," Newsome said.

"We had great dialogue yesterday on what we think we can do to help Ray to get there. That combination of us having an understanding and a willingness to provide some help to him, and him having a willingness to work his butt off, we will again have a Pro Bowl running back in Ray Rice next year."

Rice was a Pro Bowler in 2009, 2011 and 2012. In 2011, he had over 2,000 total yards and scored 15 touchdowns. In 2012, his numbers dipped a bit, but were still very strong with 1,143 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and 478 receiving yards.

Rice's 2013 season veered off track before it even got started. He suffered a hip flexor injury in Week 2, but sat out only one game. Rice fought through that ailment, then a thigh injury, for the rest of the season.

He finished with just 660 rushing yards (career low 3.1 yards per carry average), four touchdowns and 58 catches for 321 yards. Rice didn't have his usual burst, had trouble making defenders miss, and didn't gain much yardage after contact.

An offseason of rest should help Rice regain his legs. He'll turn just 27 years old on Jan. 22.

Better offensive line play would also be a huge help. The Ravens will look to get bigger at center and guard, according to Newsome, and could go back to more of a physical running style next season. Rice was often dealing with defensive linemen or linebackers in the backfield.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Thursday, Lack of Practice 'Does Become a Concern'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury on Dec. 5. Tyler Huntley is preparing to start.
news

Decimated By COVID-19 and Injuries, Ravens Defense Is Playing 'Squid Games'

The Baltimore Ravens have just 15 defensive players on their current 53-man roster and three are dealing with injuries.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The game will be broadcast on CBS and kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Look to Reverse History in Bengals Rematch

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and black pants, which they have gone 1-1 in so far this season.
news

The Best Kicker Ever, Justin Tucker Supports John Harbaugh's Decisions to Go for Two

The Ravens could lean more heavily on their world-class kicker in overtime, but Justin Tucker says anybody in the arena knows the right move is to go for two to win (or lose) the game.
news

Five Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2022 Roster

The Baltimore Ravens on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster are QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay.
news

Ravens Place Five More Players on COVID-19 List

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and DT Justin Madubuike are among the players who are now in question for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
news

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Race, Week 16

Here's how the Ravens' playoff chances look and where the rest of the AFC playoff contenders stand.
news

Mailbag: Could Tyler Huntley Have a Taysom Hill-Like Role?

Could Tyler Huntley take the rest of the season? Why isn't Marquise Brown getting deep more? Which injuries could linger into 2022?
news

Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Ravens Sign Daryl Worley

The Ravens have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and moved DB Kevin Toliver to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

What Mink Thinks: Tyler Huntley's Hot Hand Has Created a Tough Decision

There is no quarterback controversy in Baltimore. But if Lamar Jackson's injured ankle isn't 100% for Sunday's must-win game in Cincinnati, the Ravens could opt to go with Tyler Huntley.
news

Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could be without one of their top pass rushers against the Bengals, but are getting a veteran outside linebacker back to action.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising