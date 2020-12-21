Ravens Have Seven Pro Bowlers in 2020

It's not the record-tying 13 from last year, but no team has more 2021 Pro Bowlers than the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens join the Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks with seven Pro Bowlers this season.

Here are Baltimore's Pro Bowlers, in alphabetical order:

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

DE Calais Campbell

LS Morgan Cox

CB Marlon Humphrey

OLB Matthew Judon

FB Patrick Ricard

K Justin Tucker

Cox, Ricard and Tucker are starters given that they're the only players at their position. The rest of the Ravens are second-team selections.

The Pro Bowl will not actually take place this year because of COVID-19, but the NFL is still honoring the league's top players, as voted on by fans, players and coaches.

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

It's Brown's second Pro Bowl and first time being voted in. Brown has allowed just three sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus, and has been a devastating blocker for the top-ranked rushing attack in the league (172.7 yards per game). The Ravens also average 28.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL entering Week 16.

Brown has started eight games at left tackle, including the last seven after Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Brown has looked like a natural in his former college position, helping the Ravens offense gain momentum over the past several weeks.