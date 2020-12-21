Ravens Have Seven Pro Bowlers in 2020

It's not the record-tying 13 from last year, but no team has more 2021 Pro Bowlers than the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens join the Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks with seven Pro Bowlers this season.
Here are Baltimore's Pro Bowlers, in alphabetical order:
- OT Orlando Brown Jr.
- DE Calais Campbell
- LS Morgan Cox
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- OLB Matthew Judon
- FB Patrick Ricard
- K Justin Tucker
Cox, Ricard and Tucker are starters given that they're the only players at their position. The rest of the Ravens are second-team selections.
The Pro Bowl will not actually take place this year because of COVID-19, but the NFL is still honoring the league's top players, as voted on by fans, players and coaches.
OT Orlando Brown Jr.
It's Brown's second Pro Bowl and first time being voted in. Brown has allowed just three sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus, and has been a devastating blocker for the top-ranked rushing attack in the league (172.7 yards per game). The Ravens also average 28.8 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL entering Week 16.
Brown has started eight games at left tackle, including the last seven after Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Brown has looked like a natural in his former college position, helping the Ravens offense gain momentum over the past several weeks.
"After everything that this year has been like, it's a real blessing to be back in this position again. To still be playing football – and at a high level – and to be voted in by my peers and coaches, it really means a lot. This is an honor I really appreciate as a player. This is something that I set out to accomplish when I was a college player preparing to come into this league, so it means everything to be respected by my peers, coaches and our fans. I'm thankful for all my teammates and how they help put me in the best position to succeed – like when Lamar gets out of those pressures that could turn into sacks. I'm just very thankful."
DE Calais Campbell
It's Campbell's sixth Pro Bowl honor and fourth year straight. Even at 34 years old, the Ravens' free-agent acquisition is still one of the NFL's premier combo run stuffers and pass rushers.
He is a major reason why Baltimore's defense ranks 10th in rushing yards allowed per game (109.9) and has the second-most sacks on the team (four). Campbell missed three games because of a calf injury, then COVID-19, but he returned to gut it out in two straight games against Dallas and Cleveland. A leader from the minute he arrived in Baltimore and the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year, Campbell is widely beloved and respected around the league.
Campbell's six passes defensed tie (Montez Sweat) for the NFL's second most by a defensive end (J.J. Watt – seven). Campbell has also registered 27 total tackles and 10 quarterback hits, helping Baltimore produce the NFL's fourth-best scoring defense (20.5 ppg allowed).
"There was a lot of excitement hearing this news. It's always a big deal to make it to the Pro Bowl, especially because the fans, coaches and players all have a voice in the voting. It means a lot to me to be considered one of the best in the game by my peers, by the coaches, who create these gameplans, and of course by our great fans – because they're why we play this game.
"This is 100% a team award. I don't really enjoy the individual awards, because this is a team game, and you can't do anything by yourself. You need to have good players around you to be successful. But there is an All-Star game – a Pro Bowl – so as players, of course you want it and appreciate it. You work hard for it, but nobody can do this without their teammates. For me, being a part of this great team, it's definitely a great accolade to share."
CB Marlon Humphrey
Humphrey has become one of the best cornerbacks in the game and is in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.
He leads the NFL with eight forced fumbles, while nobody else has more than five. Humphrey's eight forced fumbles are a single-season franchise record and are tied for the second most by a defensive back in an NFL single season since the stat began being tracked in 2000. The record is 10 by Charles Tillman in 2012. While Tillman had the "Peanut Punch," Humphrey has his own "Fruit Punch."
Humphrey is an all-around cornerback. He's a league leader in pass coverage win rate, tackles like a linebacker and can play any cornerback position. Humphrey is the NFL's only defender in 2020 to record at least two sacks (2.5), four forced fumbles (eight) and six passes defensed (eight).
The Ravens made Humphrey the second-highest paid cornerback in the NFL this season for good reason, and he followed up on that with earning a second straight Pro Bowl.
"Thank you to the fans, players and coaches who helped vote me into the Pro Bowl. It is an honor to be on the roster."
OLB Matthew Judon
It's Judon's second straight Pro Bowl, showing that the Ravens' franchise-tagged player is one of the NFL's top all-around edge players. He is one of three NFL outside linebackers to produce at least 40 tackles, five sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2020. The other two defenders are Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt & Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith.
Judon leads the Ravens in quarterback hits and sacks (five) and added a safety to his resume Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Judon is a tone-setter and leader on the Ravens defense, both with his physicality and his words.
"I was excited to learn of this good news. Honestly, I didn't have the numbers or production like last year when I went to my first Pro Bowl, so the amount of excitement, surprise and happiness that rushed in when I got the news – I was just elated and really happy. I could have done jumping jacks all around the house."
FB Patrick Ricard
The Ravens' 300-pound hammer is a Pro Bowler for the second consecutive year. A converted defensive lineman, Ricard has become a one-of-a-kind punishing blocker, helping to lead the point of the attack for the NFL's top ground game.
Ricard's physicality often shows up on tape, and he's also had nine catches for 45 yards and a touchdown as a receiver out of the backfield. Ricard's versatility allows the Ravens offense to have a lot more variation in the rushing attack.
Since Lamar Jackson became the Ravens' starter midway through 2018, Ricard has helped the Ravens rush for 100-plus yards in 37-straight games, tying for the second-longest streak in NFL history.
"This has been an extremely challenging year for everyone, and I'm so honored and grateful to earn this achievement. Football is the ultimate team sport, and none of this would be possible without the support of my amazing teammates. I also want to thank Coach [John] Harbaugh, 'G-Ro' [Greg Roman], Bobby [Engram] and Andy [Bischoff], who constantly provide support and push me to get better every day. And a special thank you to all the fans and the 'Ravens Flock' who voted for me and who have supported me throughout my career."
K Justin Tucker
Since entering the league in 2012, Tucker has been the most accurate kicker in NFL history, yet this is only his fourth Pro Bowl and second straight.
While Tucker doesn't have the AFC's highest field goal percentage or most successful field-goal attempts this season, he's widely and justifiably recognized as the game's best kicker. His game-winning 55-yard field goal on Monday Night Football last week hammered that home. It was his 16th career game-winning field goal and he is 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter this year.
Tucker has made 23 of 26 field-goal attempts this season (88.5 percent). He's 44 of 45 on extra points with the only miss being a block. Tucker has one miss inside of 40 yards (when Joe Buck jinxed him) and two misses from beyond 50 (57 and 61 yards).
"I am honored and humbled to be selected to the Pro Bowl. It is always a great honor to be recognized by the players and coaches across the league, especially in a season where many great players have put together some great performances all year long at my position.
"An immeasurable amount of my own successes can be attributed to the hard work and excellent execution of Morgan Cox and Sam Koch. Morgan is the best long snapper in the NFL, and Sam is the best punter and holder in the NFL, hands down. I also want to recognize Chris Horton and Randy Brown for coaching us and continuing to hold us to our high standards. Last, but not least, thank you to all Ravens fans! I am proud to represent you and the city I call home."
Jackson, the league's reigning MVP and one of its biggest stars did not make the Pro Bowl, as the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Bills' Josh Allen and Texans' Deshaun Watson made it ahead of him.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, who was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season, also didn't made it. He was beat out by the Dolphins' Xavien Howard, Bills' Tre'Davious White and Patriots' Stephon Gilmore. Tight end Mark Andrews was topped by the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Raiders' Darren Waller.
Linebacker Chris Board was the leading fan vote-getter for the AFC's special teams position, but Patriots veteran Matthew Slater got his ninth Pro Bowl instead.