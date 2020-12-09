Joe Buck Put the Announcer's Jinx on Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker is automaTUCK, but even he isn't immune to a blatant announcer's jinx.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Tucker had made 70 straight field goals from within 40 yards. When he lined up for a 36-yard attempt in the second quarter, FOX Sports announcer Joe Buck pointed it out.

"It's nice when you've got a kicker like that you can depend on," analyst Troy Aikman added. "We'll see if he keeps that streak alive here."

"I'm just gonna say he is," Buck responded. "No announcer's jinx, come on."

When Tucker pulled the kick barely wide left, Aikman chuckled and said, "Wow."

"Who gets blamed for that? Me? You? The center? The holder? The kicker?" Buck said.