Ravens Have 'Solid Foundation' Of Young Players

Jan 19, 2015 at 04:11 AM
19_YoungFoundation_news.jpg


After the Ravens' season-ending team meeting on Sunday, Head Coach Harbaugh asked the first- and second-year players to stay behind.

He brought them all into the first three rows of the auditorium for a chat about the "unique challenges they face and opportunities they have going forward."

While veterans such as quarterback Joe Flacco, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker Daryl Smith and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. are the pillars in Baltimore, it's those first- and second-year players that will occupy many key positions next year.

"We have a solid foundation of a football team underneath us right now," Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"[We have] young guys who have turned out to be good players that are going to be good players going forward that are going to be here, and we can build on that. And that's very exciting."

While Baltimore's recent rookie classes have had a tough time making an impact outside special teams, this year's class had five players who started at least one game and 11 players who saw game action.

First-round pick C.J. Mosley was a Pro Bowl inside linebacker and could be the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished seventh in the NFL in tackles (133) and added two interceptions and three sacks. He started all 16 games.

Second-round defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan missed four games because of knee and ankle injuries, but was effective when on the field. He notched four sacks and 23 tackles in the regular season and another sack in the postseason. He filled in admirably as a starter when Haloti Ngata was suspended for four games.

Third-round tight end Crockett Gillmore played in 17 games, including the postseason, and was a physical blocker at the point of attack who also flashed some receiving skills with 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. He added another touchdown against the Steelers in the wild-card round.

Fourth-round running back Lorenzo Taliaferro was a powerful backup runner, particularly in the red zone, before his season was cut short by a foot injury.

Fifth-round guard John Urschel started five games, including the postseason, and more than held his own against Patriots' Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork in the divisional playoffs.

Seventh-round wide receiver Michael Campanaro missed 12 games because of injuries, but provided a jolt when he played, catching seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the regular season. He had four grabs for 39 yards against New England.

Undrafted rookie tackle James Hurst started seven games, including the playoffs, and made Patriots outside linebacker Chandler Jones go unnoticed in the divisional playoff.

"This [rookie] class is probably the smartest overall football I.Q. class that we've had, and that goes a long way in why they've done so well as a group," Harbaugh said. "So, that's something we can hang our hat on a little bit going forward in the draft."

The rookies aren't the only ones. A few second-year players also emerged this season.

While first-round safety Matt Elam struggled and second-round linebacker Arthur Brown spent most of his year inactive, the Ravens had breakout performances from third-round defensive tackle Brandon Williams, fourth-round fullback Kyle Juszczyk and fifth-round tackle Rick Wagner.

Williams started all but two games and notched 47 tackles and a half-sack. He was dominant at times in the middle. Juszczyk was Justin Forsett's lead blocker and caught 19 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Wagner was one of the league's best right tackles in his 15 starts before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

The key now will be for those young players to continue developing.

After the team meeting, Harbaugh pointed out to the group that the average NFL career is three-and-a-half years. In other words, this is about the time when players either make it or they don't. No time to get lackadaisical.

"Just as soon as you are in this league, sometimes you're out of it," Harbaugh said. "And you have to realize that you have to improve dramatically to maintain and to build a career in this league. They have an opportunity to do that, but they have to understand that they have to be a better football player when they come back in mid-April than they are leaving here this week."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman Return to Practice

The Ravens got some major returns on the field for the start of Steelers week.
news

Roquan Smith Is 'Like a Ray Lewis' for Ravens, Says Lamar Jackson

Roquan Smith's impact on the Ravens has been great, and the praise seems to keep growing.
news

Lamar Jackson: Steelers Is Different From Other AFC North Games

Lamar Jackson has only played the Steelers five times during his career and it hasn't gone well.
news

Kenny Pickett Says He'll Be Ready to Play By Sunday

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is reportedly dealing with a knee bruise but says he'll be ready to play.
news

Mailbag: When Could We See Keaton Mitchell?

Will we see Marlon Humphrey back on the field? Could the Ravens go extra jumbo on the O-line? What's the biggest off-field adjustment for London?
news

Ravens Bring Back Veterans Eric Tomlinson, DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens have also added cornerback Tre Swilling to the practice squad.
news

Mike Tomlin Raves About Zay Flowers

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin watched a lot of Zay Flowers at Boston College, and called him 'fearless.'
news

Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Cracked Cleveland's No. 1 Defense

The Ravens used the Browns' defensive aggressiveness against them and Lamar Jackson made some ridiculous throws.
news

Injury Updates on David Ojabo, Morgan Moses, Marlon Humphrey

Morgan Moses's shoulder injury isn't long-term, but David Ojabo has a decision to make on his knee/ankle injuries. Marlon Humphrey could return soon.
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 4 vs. Browns

Veteran Arthur Maulet saw his first significant action and Zay Flowers played all but one snap.
news

What the Browns Said After Blowout Loss to Ravens

The Browns didn't change the offensive gameplan. Baltimore's running backs impressed the Browns defense.
news

Roquan Smith Backs Up His Bulletin-Board Material

Ravens LB Roquan Smith made waves this week in Cleveland with his words. Then he backed it up on Sunday, yet again.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising