Ravens Have Three Pro Bowlers: Marshal Yanda, C.J. Mosley, Eric Weddle

The NFL announced Tuesday that three Baltimore Ravens were voted to the Pro Bowl for their outstanding performances during the 2018 season – inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (fourth), safety Eric Weddle (sixth) and right guard Marshal Yanda (seventh).
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, a two-time Pro Bowler, was voted a first alternate and left tackle Ronnie Stanley is a second alternate.
The Ravens had three Pro Bowlers last year and four in 2016. The Pro Bowl, the NFL's annual All-Star game, will be played be Sunday, Jan. 27 in Orlando,.
C.J. Mosley, Fourth Pro Bowl in Five NFL Seasons
Mosley leads the Ravens in tackles with 91, a defensive leader and one the team's most consistent players. He is a major reason why Baltimore has the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense. Sunday's performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a typical Mosley game, as he led the team with eight tackles while also getting a half-sack. Mosley has kept a list of goals taped to his locker since training camp, and making the Pro Bowl was one of them.
"I want to thank the Ravens organization, our fans, my peers and the coaches for voting me in," Mosley said. "We have a great defensive line, a terrific group of linebackers and a really strong secondary, and everyone plays a big role in each other's success. I also want to thank the great Coach 'Wink' [Don Martindale, Defensive Coordinator] and Coach Mike [Macdonald, Linebackers Coach], who has been outstanding in his first year. While it's an honor to be a part of the Pro Bowl, hopefully I won't be playing in it because our team is in the Super Bowl."
Eric Weddle, Sixth Pro Bowl, Third Straight With Ravens
Weddle has seamlessly become a defensive leader with the Ravens after spending his first nine seasons in San Diego with the Chargers. Weddle has 66 tackles but no interceptions this season after grabbing six last year (tied for the third-most in the league). But his impact cannot be measured simply with statistics. He can play effectively both near the line of scrimmage or playing center field, and Martindale relies on Weddle's experience.
"The quarterback of the back end," Martindale said. "I think that if you ask opposing quarterbacks – I think he gives them an issue with the way he moves around and orchestrates the back end. He helps us disguising different things. I think that's his value. Obviously being the Pro Bowl safety that he is, that's his value, and he's doing it really well this year."
Weddle is one of the team's most vocal players, and was humbled to be honored again.
"To get recognized by your peers, the coaches and the fans – it means a lot," Weddle said. "It's always special to put in the hard work and to try your best and then get recognized. The Pro Bowl is something I never take for granted, and I'm pretty stoked about it. Each year you just work hard and try to play your very best. To receive recognition for what you do on the field – even if it may not show up in other areas – is awesome."
Marshal Yanda, Seventh Pro Bowl With Ravens
Yanda's seventh Pro Bowl selection ties outside linebacker Terrell Suggs for the most appearances among active Ravens. Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis leads the franchise in all-time Pro Bowl selections with 13.
Yanda has reestablished himself as one of the NFL's top offensive lineman after missing 14 games in 2017 with a fractured ankle. He is the leader of an offensive line that has helped the Ravens rush for at least 190 yards in five consecutive games, something no NFL team had done since the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers.
"To me this is not an individual award," Yanda said. "In football, you never do anything alone. We do everything as a team, and I consider this a team award. That being said, I don't take the honor for granted. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be. Thank you to our fans and the opposing coaches and players who voted for me. With the injury last year, it was very hard for me not being out there with my brothers, and it has been a long road back this season. I am so thankful to be playing this great game I love and grateful to be a part of this incredible organization."