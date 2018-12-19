Ravens Have Three Pro Bowlers: Marshal Yanda, C.J. Mosley, Eric Weddle

Yanda has reestablished himself as one of the NFL's top offensive lineman after missing 14 games in 2017 with a fractured ankle. He is the leader of an offensive line that has helped the Ravens rush for at least 190 yards in five consecutive games, something no NFL team had done since the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers.

"To me this is not an individual award," Yanda said. "In football, you never do anything alone. We do everything as a team, and I consider this a team award. That being said, I don't take the honor for granted. Thank you to my teammates and coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be. Thank you to our fans and the opposing coaches and players who voted for me. With the injury last year, it was very hard for me not being out there with my brothers, and it has been a long road back this season. I am so thankful to be playing this great game I love and grateful to be a part of this incredible organization."