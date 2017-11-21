Ravens Have Three Starting Cornerbacks, Including Rookie Marlon Humphrey

According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey allowed just two catches for 25 yards, both to talented wideout Devante Adams. Five passes were thrown Humphrey's way, and he knocked away one.

After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said it wasn't part of the plan to have Humphrey play so many snaps.

"I just think it's going to roll through however it does week to week," Harbaugh said. "In my mind, we have three starters. That's a good problem to have; that's a luxury."

Carr has played extremely well all season, and started Sunday's game in Green Bay. The Packers came out hot with completions of 17 and 33 yards on their opening drive, both with Carr in coverage. The first was on an extended play where Jordy Nelson ran a crosser. The second was a bomb to the speedy Adams.

As usual, the veteran Carr kept his composure and rebounded to knock away a potential touchdown pass to Nelson on the same drive before Jimmy Smith picked off Brett Hundley in the end zone. Carr remained on the field for the Packers' second and third drives, which both ended in turnovers, but Humphrey stepped in for much of the game after that.

Fans wondered if Humphrey had taken over as the full-time starter at that point. On Monday, Harbaugh said not to read into it.