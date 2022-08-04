Practice Report: Ravens Stay Crisp in Blistering Heat

The heat was oppressive Thursday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh liked how the players responded.

The Ravens had one of their sharpest practices of training camp on their second straight day in pads, working in afternoon temperatures in the mid-90's with the heat index close to 100.

There were few pre-snap penalties and players worked hard without losing their composure. Harbaugh thought the team took practice to another level after a mixed performance on Wednesday.

"It was probably 40 percent good, 60 percent sloppy yesterday," Harbaugh said. "Today was much, much crisper on both sides of the ball."

There was a 10-minute break during practice when players went inside to cool off while Harbaugh answered questions from fans. Harbaugh liked the idea of giving players an intermission period on such a hot day.

"With this heat, we felt like that would be like a simulation of halftime," Harbaugh said. "Try to bring the body temperatures down. The players weren't so thrilled about it, the ones I talked to, because they want to keep going and get it done. But I think it was a smart thing to do, and we respect that. Respect the heat, guys were working hard, so that's what we did."

Here are other observations from Thursday's practice: