Ravens Help Open New City Springs Football Field

Funding for the City Springs Football Field was initiated in 2009, when the Living Classrooms Foundation received a $100,000 grant from the Baltimore Ravens as part of the National Football League/LISC Grassroots Program. LISC identifies local, nonprofit, neighborhood-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and parks in underserved neighborhoods.

The Ravens All Community Team Foundation also renovated the football fields at Poly (2006) and Mervo (2008) High Schools and provided funding for the new DeWees Field.