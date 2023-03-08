Ravens Hire Greg Lewis As Wide Receivers Coach

Mar 08, 2023 at 06:16 PM
The Ravens have hired Greg Lewis as their wide receivers coach, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

Lewis' hiring is the third this week by Harbaugh and fills the team's final vacancy. Tee Martin was the Ravens' previous wide receivers coach, but he moved to quarterbacks coach.

Lewis, 43, is a former NFL wide receiver (2003-2010) who enters his ninth season as an NFL coach, most recently working with the Kanas City Chiefs' running backs (2021-22) and wide receivers (2017-20).

Lewis assisted on offenses that helped the organization win six-straight AFC West titles (2017-22), three conference championships (2019-20 & 2022) and two Super Bowls (2019 & 2022).

"Greg has contributed to championship-level offenses and is a proven and creative game-planner," Harbaugh stated. "His vast experience as a coach and a player will be a significant asset to our wide receivers room. A leader and effective instructor of the craft, Greg has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing his units' production."

Lewis' professional coaching career also includes stops as wide receivers coach in Philadelphia (2016) and as an offensive assistant in New Orleans (2015).

Prior to joining the NFL coaching ranks, Lewis spent three seasons coaching wide receivers at the collegiate level with the University of Pittsburgh (2014), San Jose State (2013) and the University of San Diego (2012). He first joined the coaching ranks as a training camp intern with the Eagles in 2012.

From 2017-20, Lewis steered a Chiefs wide receivers corps that averaged the third-most yards per reception (14.0) and posted the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (83) and fifth-most yards after catch (4,200). Lewis coached Tyreek Hill, as well as Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who is currently a pending unrestricted free agent. Lewis also coached Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at the University of Pittsburgh in 2014.

Lewis was an undrafted wide receiver out of Illinois who had an eight-year NFL playing career with the Eagles (2003-08) and Minnesota Vikings (2009-10). He played in Philadelphia while Harbaugh was the special teams coordinator.

In 116 career games (29 starts), Lewis totaled 152 receptions for 1,992 yards (13.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns. His time with the Eagles was highlighted by a 30-yard fourth quarter touchdown reception in Super Bowl XXXIX.

