Ravens Holding Training Camp Lottery





Fans wanting to see the Ravens up close this summer have a chance to do so.

The Ravens are holding a free lottery to select fans to attend one of 13 training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The lottery opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. on BaltimoreRavens.com. Click here to enter.

Fans who enter the lottery will be randomly chosen.

Significantly more fans will be able to attend practices this year, as the Ravens have made accommodations for up to 1,000 fans per day. The Ravens have tripled the capacity from last season by securing additional parking near the team facility.

The first full-team training camp practice is July 30 and the last is Aug. 18.

All lottery submissions must be made by July 7, at 5 p.m. The Ravens will contact fans who have been selected no later than July 17. Details for attending training camp, such as parking restrictions and practice times, will be sent to the winners upon notification of their selection.

In addition to the practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens will also hold a free, open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, Aug. 3. The practice will begin at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. After practice, players will sign autographs for children and the team will hold a fireworks/laser show.