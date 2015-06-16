Ravens Holding Training Camp Lottery

Jun 16, 2015 at 02:55 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

15_TrainingCamp_news.jpg


Fans wanting to see the Ravens up close this summer have a chance to do so.

The Ravens are holding a free lottery to select fans to attend one of 13 training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The lottery opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. on BaltimoreRavens.com. Click here to enter.

Fans who enter the lottery will be randomly chosen.

Significantly more fans will be able to attend practices this year, as the Ravens have made accommodations for up to 1,000 fans per day. The Ravens have tripled the capacity from last season by securing additional parking near the team facility.

The first full-team training camp practice is July 30 and the last is Aug. 18.  

All lottery submissions must be made by July 7, at 5 p.m. The Ravens will contact fans who have been selected no later than July 17. Details for attending training camp, such as parking restrictions and practice times, will be sent to the winners upon notification of their selection.

In addition to the practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens will also hold a free, open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, Aug. 3. The practice will begin at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. After practice, players will sign autographs for children and the team will hold a fireworks/laser show.

No lottery submission is required to attend the open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How Zay Flowers, aka Joystick, Got His Fast Feet

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers attributes a childhood game called 'murderball' for his incredible change of direction abilities.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman And Others Go Deep in Team Action

Odell Beckham Jr. makes a spectacular one-handed catch. Jadeveon Clowney looks quick in his debut. Ravens cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Kevon Seymour are holding up well.
news

Josh Johnson, Anthony Brown Each to Play Half on Monday With Tyler Huntley Sidelined

John Harbaugh confident in Ravens' pass rush with Jadeveon Clowney. Brandon Stephens could remain at cornerback. Brent Urban has a new baby.
news

50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

This week's additions of Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby sure up the team's remaining soft spots.
news

More Details on Marlon Humphrey's Foot Surgery, Timeline for Return

Ronald Darby made a good first impression on John Harbaugh. Zay Flowers' work ethic has been as impressive as his quickness. The competition for the final wide receiver spot is deep. Jadeveon Clowney chooses No. 24.
news

Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins Ramp Up Practice Activity

J.K. Dobbins returned to team activity. Sean Ryan made arguably the best catch of camp. Justin Madubuike was dominant on the goal line. 
news

Mike Macdonald on How Defense Will Adjust Without Marlon Humphrey

Kyle Hamilton's ability to play slot cornerback could come into play. Todd Monken feels calmer calling plays from the booth. Zay Flowers' quickness is opening eyes as he develops to become a complete player.
news

Marlon Humphrey Undergoes Foot Surgery, Won't Be Out Long-Term

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey had an ongoing issue that will be operated on.
news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Talks Pros and Cons of Joint Practices

OBJ reacts to Ochocinco's statement that injuries cost Beckham a potential $200 million deal. John Harbaugh discusses coaches weighing the pros and cons of joint practices. 
news

Practice Report: Ravens Defense Turns Up the Heat on Commanders

David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh had Commanders QB Sam Howell on the run. Zay Flowers continued to shake defenders, but the first-team offense missed some shots.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'A Lot Faster Than People Give Him Credit For'

John Simpson made a strong case at left guard in the preseason opener. Patrick Ricard returns to practicing at fullback. Alex Collins' former teammates are mourning his passing and holding onto fond memories.
news

Practice Report: Ravens-Commanders Practice Gets Highly Competitive

Mark Andrews played with his usual fire. Zay Flowers cooked in 1-on-1 drills. Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a deep pass. Odafe Oweh feasted with three sacks.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising