Ravens Host 8th Annual All Community Team Auction Party Monday (11/17)

The Baltimore Ravens will host the 8th annual All Community Team Auction Party this Monday, Nov. 17, on the North Club Level at M&T Bank Stadium. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and feature light fare along with silent and live auctions. Ravens players with foundations (see list below) will be on hand to meet with All Community Team members and participate in the live auction at 8:45 p.m.

Title sponsor, M&T Bank, joins additional Baltimore corporations to form the All Community Team, which provides financial and volunteer support to many Ravens community service projects. Through a wide variety of activities and events, the ACT makes a positive impact in the Maryland area while strengthening ties between the Ravens, its partners and our community.

Proceeds from the ACT Auction Party benefit the Ravens' charitable arm, the Ravens All Community Team Foundation. The foundation is committed to improving, encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in the Baltimore area, as well as other parts of the state of Maryland. The foundation focuses on programs that help youth, and in some cases their families, with various needs, including housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring.

Recent foundation projects include the renovation of the football field at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (Mervo) High School and the Plan in Motion project, which provides close to $100,000 in grants to nonprofits who encourage youth physical fitness and nutritional education.

Player Foundation

Kyle Boller Kyle Boller Fund

Mark Clayton Mark Clayton Foundation

Marques Douglas Marques Douglas Foundation

Todd Heap Todd Heap Foundation

Matt Katula Matt Katula Foundation

Ray Lewis Ray Lewis Foundation

Derrick Martin Derrick Martin Foundation

Derrick Mason Derrick Mason Foundation

Chris McAlister Chris McAlister Foundation

Ed Reed Eye of the Hurricane Foundation

Samari Rolle Rolle With Me Foundation

Bart Scott A Son Never Forgets Foundation

Troy Smith Troy Smith Foundation

Matt Stover Matt Stover Foundation