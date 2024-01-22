Ravens to Host Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Chiefs defense stiffened in the fourth quarter to hold Buffalo scoreless. Mahomes threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his first road playoff game.

Now Mahomes knows he'll be in another tough environment next Sunday at 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

"There's no weakness there. It's going to take our best effort," Mahomes told Tracy Wolfson of CBS in his postgame interview. "That stadium's going to be rocking. So we're excited for the challenge."

While Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce (and, yes, Taylor Swift) are the show stealers for the Chiefs, their defense has led the way this season. The Kansas City defense finished second in the league in yards (289.8) allowed per game and second in points (17.3).

The Ravens have not faced the Chiefs this season and they haven't squared off in the postseason since the 2010 playoffs when the Ravens won in Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has won three of four meetings when Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have squared off.