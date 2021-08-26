Ravens Hosting Three Job Fairs for Game Day Employees

Aug 26, 2021 at 08:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Job Fair Event
Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

If you want to get paid for going to Ravens games, now is your chance.

The Ravens are hosting three days of job fairs as they and Aramark, the exclusive food and beverage provider at M&T Bank Stadium, look for candidates who want to provide the best level of service to fans on game day.

The first is an Aramark Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. Available positions include cashier, lead concession stand worker, concession worker, grill cooks, runners and beverage attendants. Fans can find more details and apply online.

The second and third days are M&T Bank Stadium Job Fairs on Thursday, Sept. 2 and Thursday, Sept. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the stadium. Appointments are recommended but walk ups are welcome. Candidates hired at the job fair are eligible to receive a $100 bonus if they work the first three games of the season.

Fans can find more information on available positions and make an interview appointment here.

The Ravens have consistently had one of the best gameday experiences in the NFL. In the NFL's annual Voice of the Fan survey in 2019 (the last time there were fans in the stands), Baltimore ranked No. 2 and took the top spot in gameday staff.

