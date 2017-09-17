Ravens Hurt in Trenches As Marshal Yanda, Brandon Williams Both Injured

The Ravens have taken a couple of big hits in the trenches and the trend continued for Baltimore on Sunday.

Right guard Marshal Yanda sustained a left ankle injury and nose tackle Brandon Williams injured his foot in the win over the Browns. Both were originally ruled questionable to return, but Yanda was ruled out in the fourth quarter and Williams did not return.

UPDATED: Head Coach John Harbaugh announced after the game that Yanda will be out for the rest of the year with a lower leg fracture. He also shared that rookie linebacker Bam Bradley tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Yanda was rolled up on during the first play of the second half, a 2-yard run by running back Terrance West. There was a pile of bodies on the ground around Yanda's feet and he went to the turf and didn't immediately get up. He limped off the field without the assistance of trainers.

Yanda is the heart and soul of Baltimore's offensive line, which has been impressive so far this season despite injuries and a rotating cast.

He's also one of the toughest players on the team. Last year, Yanda kept playing despite a major shoulder injury by switching from right guard to left guard. He has missed just five starts over the past eight seasons.

Tony Bergstrom, whom the Ravens traded for as they were setting the 53-man roster, took Yanda's place.  Bergstrom played in 15 games last season with the Houston Texans. He started three games for the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

It's unclear when Williams suffered his foot injury, but Carl Davis stepped into his place alongside Michael Pierce. Williams is a dominant run stopper and has shown the ability to push the pocket back into quarterbacks' faces.

