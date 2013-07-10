Ravens 'In Love' With Some Unsigned Free Agents







The Ravens have been quiet on the personnel front in recent weeks.

Baltimore hasn't made a transaction in nearly a month, as most of the activity around the league has slowed during the NFL's lone vacation time of the year.

But with training camp less than two weeks away, the front office is still open to making tweaks to the roster.

"There are still players who are out there unsigned, and we're in love with, so personnel-wise, yeah," Head Coach John Harbaugh said when asked about the possibility of adding players.

Harbaugh did not point to any specific areas where the Ravens could look to add players. In the past, General Manager Ozzie Newsome has said that the Ravens could be open to picking up a veteran wide receiver off the market.

Late-summer* *additions have proved fruitful for the Ravens in recent years, as they signed veteran left tackle Bryant McKinnie just before the start of the 2011 season and picked up Pro Bowl fullback Vonta Leach in late July that same year.

The Ravens routinely say that the roster is fluid, and that they are constantly looking for ways to improve it when quality players become available by getting released or through trade options. That's no different at this time of the year.

Movement on the player front isn't the only area where the Ravens are still working, as Harbaugh said the coaching staff is getting ready for training camp.

"Whether it's personnel or scheme, or practice schedule-wise, that's always ongoing throughout this time of the year. It's just a little slower because there's not a lot of activity," Harbaugh said.