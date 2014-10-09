RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (10/13)
Breast Cancer Awareness Hospital Visit
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Baltimore Ravens will visit patients who are currently undergoing treatment at The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center. Ravens players, including LB Arthur Brown, LB Daryl Smith, CB Jimmy Smith and WR Torrey Smith,* *will distribute pink NFL items and offer support and encouragement to patients on Monday (10/13).
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center
5th Floor of Weinberger Center Building
227 St. Paul Place
Baltimore, MD 21202