Ravens In Our Community: 11/8

As part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" Military Appreciation initiative, several Ravens will visit with local veterans at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, part of the VA Maryland Health Care System dedicated to providing quality, compassionate and accessible service to Maryland's Veterans. RavensS Sean Considine, G/C Gino Gradkowski and CB Cary Williams will visit with the patients to show their appreciation and honor the men and women who have served our country.