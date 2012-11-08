Ravens In Our Community: 11/8

**Ravens Celebrate Veterans Day
**
As part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" Military Appreciation initiative, several Ravens will visit with local veterans at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, part of the VA Maryland Health Care System dedicated to providing quality, compassionate and accessible service to Maryland's Veterans. RavensS Sean Considine, G/C Gino Gradkowski and CB Cary Williams will visit with the patients to show their appreciation and honor the men and women who have served our country.
3:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Baltimore VA Medical Center
10 North Green Street #5D143
Baltimore, MD 21201
**LB Jameel McClain Coat Drive
**
LB Jameel McClain will hold his inaugural coat drive, benefitting 300 children from Baltimore-area Boys and Girls Clubs. The children will be given new coats, hats, gloves and scarves, all compliments of McClain and Walmart. All children participating in the event were pre-selected.
4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Port Covington Walmart
2701 Port Covington Drive
Baltimore, MD 21230