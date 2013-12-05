Ravens In Our Community

Dec 05, 2013 at 06:50 AM

Monday, Dec. 9

Holiday Helpers

Ravens FB Vonta Leach will host the ninth annual Holiday Helpers event Monday (12/9) at the Target in Pikesville. Several Ravens teammates and cheerleaders will join Leach to serve as personal shoppers for the children. To add to the entertainment, mascot Poe and a DJ will also be in attendance.

In addition to the shopping spree, the children will receive a pre-shopping pizza party donated by Papa John's, cake, a Holiday Helpers t-shirt and a gift bag, including items from the Ravens and Target.

5:30 - 7 p.m.

Target                                                     

1737 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208

Tuesday, Dec. 10

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital Visit

On Tuesday (12/10), Ravens players, including S Omar Brown, RB Jonas Gray and WR Torrey Smith,* *will join Ravens cheerleaders and mascot Poe at Union Memorial Hospital, a division of MedStar Health, the official medical partner of the Baltimore Ravens. The group will spread cheer to patients who are unable to be home for the holidays.

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
201 E University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218

 

Giant Dinner Basket Food Distribution

CB Chykie Brown,WR Jacoby JonesandQB Tyrod Taylorwill visit the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center Y on Tuesday (12/10) to distribute holiday dinner baskets to 150 Baltimore-area families in need. The Ravens have partnered with Giant Food, the official supermarket partner of the Baltimore Ravens, to provide dinner baskets that will include a turkey and side dishes.

2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Family Center Y at Stadium Place
900 East 33rd Street

Baltimore, MD 21218

