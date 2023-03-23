Late for Work 3/23: Would Ravens Have Interest in Signing Cam Newton?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said he doesn't expect Newton's phone to be ringing off the hook.

"I would never say never, but I haven't sensed a lot of interest in Cam Newton as an NFL quarterback really since the last time he was on the field, looking like someone maybe whose best years were behind him," Rapoport said.

Selected by the Panthers with the first-overall pick in 2011, Newton won the 2015 MVP award as he led Carolina to a 15-1 record and Super Bowl appearance.

Newton spent the 2020 season in New England, where he went 7-8 as a starter with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in addition to rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns. After being released by the Patriots, Newton returned to Carolina in 2021, going 0-5 as a starter with four touchdown passes, five interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns.

Ravens Named Best Fit for Teddy Bridgewater

Another veteran quarterback who might interest the Ravens is Teddy Bridgewater. ESPN's Bill Barnwell said Baltimore is the best fit for the well-traveled 30-year-old.

Barnwell projected a one-year, $5 million deal for Bridgewater, who has played for five teams over the past six seasons.

"Bridgewater is not going to do much more than the occasional scramble as a runner, so he's obviously not a fit for the same offense the Ravens run with Lamar Jackson. With Jackson's status for 2023 uncertain and Baltimore hiring Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, though, the job posting for the Ravens likely no longer requires experience running quarterback power," Barnwell wrote. "Bridgewater would be a solid fill-in starter if Jackson holds out or leaves the organization and a much better backup than Huntley if Jackson returns and misses time with an injury for the third consecutive year."

Barnwell said Bridgewater, who has started 65 games over eight seasons, "probably has gone from being overqualified to be a backup quarterback to now becoming a top-tier backup."

Jadeveon Clowney Linked to Ravens Again

Perhaps no player has been linked to the Ravens more often the past few years than edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Apparently it's Groundhog Day again.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook said Baltimore is the ideal landing spot for the 30-year-old free-agent.

"Clowney's two-year stint in Cleveland ended in ugly fashion, his frustrations with former Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods boiling over to the point that he didn't even play in Week 18," Shook wrote. Joining another AFC North team would be fitting for Clowney, even if Woods is no longer with the Browns.

"This is about more than that for Clowney and the Ravens, though: Baltimore has plenty of young talent in its front seven and recently released Calais Campbell, leaving a void at defensive end that Clowney could easily fill. In the way Cleveland was once attractive because of Myles Garrett's presence, Baltimore could seem like a favorable spot, with the likes of Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo playing off the edge."

The oft-injured Clowney hasn't played a full season since 2017. He finished last season with two sacks and four quarterback hits in 12 games.

Ravens Get B-Minus for Chuck Clark Trade

The Ravens received a B-minus from NFL.com’s Marc Sessler for the trade that sent safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

"A low-drama swap, considering Clark was in the final year of his deal for a club angling to roll with Marcus Williams and 2022 first-rounder Kyle Hamilton in the back end come September," Sessler wrote. "Moving Clark opened up $4.1 million in cap room ahead of Baltimore tagging Lamar Jackson to the tune of $32.4 million."

The Jets received an A for the trade.

"What's not to like for the Jets? They added a veteran backstop who hasn't missed a play in three seasons and bagged a career-high 101 tackles in 2022," Sessler wrote.