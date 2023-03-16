Late for Work 3/16: Ravens Reportedly in the Veteran Backup Quarterback Market

"They've already been leapfrogged in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Panthers, who traded with the Bears for the No. 1 overall selection. And with Houston picking second, Arizona drafting third and Indianapolis going fourth, the Colts could have the third choice, at best, of rookie quarterbacks in April," NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal wrote. "If there is a team to surprisingly jump into the mix for Lamar Jackson, Indy makes the most sense."

After the release of Ryan, the Colts have two quarterbacks on their roster: veteran Nick Foles and 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger.

"They have not had a franchise-caliber quarterback since Andrew Luck announced his sudden retirement in 2019, relying on one-year stopgaps such as Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Ryan," The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker wrote. "Indianapolis also owns the No. 4 pick in this year's draft, which it could use for a quarterback — if it believes one of the top four is worthy of leading the franchise. But the city that once swiped Baltimore's NFL team in the middle of the night is now the team best situated to steal its superstar quarterback and 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player."

If Jackson ends up signing an offer sheet with the Colts or any other team, the Ravens would have five days to match. If Baltimore chose not to match the offer, it would receive two first-round picks from the team. The Colts own the fourth-overall pick this year.

Darius Slay to Baltimore Was a Fleeting Thought

With the free agency frenzy in full swing, no one was more of an agent of chaos yesterday than five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, and the Ravens played a peripheral role in the drama.