Ravens iPad App Honored





The Baltimore Ravens' iPad app has been recognized as an Official Honoree in the category of Best Sports (Handheld Devices) Mobile App for the 19th Annual Webby Awards. The app, which debuted in December of 2014, was the only digital platform among all professional sports teams to be acknowledged by the Webby Awards for its excellence.

Dubbed the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet, including websites, advertising/media, online film/video, mobile sites/apps and social media.

"Honorees like the Ravens are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said David-Michel Davies, executive director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year."

IADAS, which nominates and selects the Webby Award winners and honorees, is comprised of web industry experts, including Tumblr founder David Karp, Grantland's Bill Simmons, Lucky Magazine's editor-in-chief Eva Chen, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom, mobile phone inventor Martin Cooper and Steve Wilhite, creator of the .gif file format.

"We have always been focused on delivering team news and info to our fans in the places they want to consume it," Ravens senior vice president of digital media and broadcasting Michelle Andres stated. "With the significant global increase in tablet usage, the iPad app was the logical next step in our mobile evolution."