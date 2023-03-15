Reports: Ravens Place Restricted Free Agent Tender on Tyler Huntley

Mar 15, 2023 at 05:08 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031523-Huntley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley

The Ravens have reportedly tendered restricted free agent quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens used the right of first refusal tender on their backup quarterback.

The tender is worth $2.6 million, per OvertheCap.com. If another team were to sign Huntley to an offer sheet, the Ravens would have an opportunity to match.

It's similar to the non-exclusive franchise tag for Lamar Jackson, except the Ravens would get nothing in return if they didn't match another offer for Huntley.

Undrafted in 2020, Huntley has been a valuable and capable backup for the Ravens and Jackson, especially the past two seasons.

Huntley started the final five games of last season when Jackson was dealing with an ankle injury, including the Wild-Card playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also started four games in 2021 when Jackson was hurt.

Huntley threw for 658 yards and two touchdowns, and threw three interceptions, in four regular-season games. He also ran for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Huntley played an inspired playoff game against the Bengals, throwing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but his fourth-quarter goal-line fumble that was returned for a 98-yard touchdown was the turning point of the game.

Still, Huntley went to the Pro Bowl Games in February and showed off his skills, finishing second in the precision passing competition and tossing four touchdowns in the flag football games.

Related Content

news

Reports: Ravens Re-Signing Justice Hill to Two-Year Deal

Justice Hill returned from an Achilles tear to set career highs on offense and become a strong special teams player.

news

Mailbag: Why Haven't the Ravens Made Any Additions?

What's the currently salary-cap situation? Does Lamar Jackson have to sign his franchise tag? Who would replace Calais Campbell? Could Devin Duvernay get an extension?

news

Late for Work 3/15: 'Historic Event' Begins Today, As Teams Can Negotiate With Lamar Jackson

Will the Ravens tender Tyler Huntley? Two 'best fits' for the Ravens in free agency are reportedly off the market.

news

Reports: Ravens Retain Trayvon Mullen

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, the cousin of Lamar Jackson, will stay in Baltimore on a one-year deal.

news

Late for Work 3/14: Jerry Jeudy Is a 'Big-Name Wide Receiver to Watch'

Top free-agent fits at WR, CB, and OLB. The Ravens are named one of the best fits for Austin Ekeler if he's traded. The Ravens are projected to gain two 2024 compensatory picks. Ravens reportedly restructure Kevin Zeitler's contract.

news

Reports: Josh Oliver Agrees to Deal With Vikings

After a breakout season as a blocker, Ravens TE Josh Oliver will reportedly sign a three-year, $21 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Reports: Broncos to Sign Ben Powers to Big Deal

The Broncos plan to sign guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

news

Ravens Free Agency Tracker

Keep track of the latest Baltimore Ravens moves in 2023 free agency.

news

Ravens Release Veteran DL Calais Campbell

The Ravens reportedly save about $7 million in cap space by releasing veteran Calais Campbell, but Eric DeCosta isn't closing the door on a return.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson's Contract

The Browns have created nearly $36 million in cap space. Steelers focused on re-signing their own. The NFLPA sent its members a warning about Bengals.

news

Late for Work 3/13: Could the Colts Be the Team to Pursue Lamar Jackson?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler & Dan Graziano report teams aren't likely to offer sheet Jackson. Which Ravens free agents will remain in Baltimore? Ravens attended top free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout on Friday.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising