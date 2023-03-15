Reports: Ravens Place Restricted Free Agent Tender on Tyler Huntley

The tender is worth $2.6 million, per OvertheCap.com. If another team were to sign Huntley to an offer sheet, the Ravens would have an opportunity to match.

It's similar to the non-exclusive franchise tag for Lamar Jackson, except the Ravens would get nothing in return if they didn't match another offer for Huntley.

Undrafted in 2020, Huntley has been a valuable and capable backup for the Ravens and Jackson, especially the past two seasons.

Huntley started the final five games of last season when Jackson was dealing with an ankle injury, including the Wild-Card playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also started four games in 2021 when Jackson was hurt.

Huntley threw for 658 yards and two touchdowns, and threw three interceptions, in four regular-season games. He also ran for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Huntley played an inspired playoff game against the Bengals, throwing for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but his fourth-quarter goal-line fumble that was returned for a 98-yard touchdown was the turning point of the game.