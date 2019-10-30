Ravens Know They Must Protect the Football vs. Turnover-Happy Pats

That's the trouble with facing the Patriots pass rush. It comes from every direction, not just from one or two players. No quarterback is more elusive than Jackson, but if he doesn't recognize quickly where the pressure is coming from, he runs the risk of being forced into mistakes. Just like Jackson's running and throwing will put pressure on the Patriots' defense, New England's ability to force mistakes will put pressure on Jackson and the entire Baltimore offense.

Taking the ball away as frequently as the Patriots makes it difficult to lose. Against the Browns last weekend, New England became the first team since 2012 to force takeaways on three consecutive plays.

Cutting down on turnovers was a major point of emphasis for Jackson during the offseason and he has succeeded with just four fumbles and five interceptions through seven games, compared to 12 fumbles and three interceptions in just seven games as a starter last season.

Overall, the Ravens have been one of the league's best teams at protecting the football. They've committed just seven turnovers, tied for fourth fewest in the NFL. Only the Arizona Cardinals (four turnovers), Tennessee Titans (six) and New Orleans Saints (six) have committed fewer.

However, facing New England's defense will be the ultimate test when it comes to avoiding turnovers.