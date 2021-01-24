Ravens Know They Ultimately Have to Surpass the Chiefs

Harbaugh said he talked to Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale throughout the year about how they might approach the Chiefs differently in a rematch. Baltimore has been yearning for that playoff rematch to see if their improvement – as Harbaugh's teams always do – might change the result.

"We made a lot of changes to our defense after that [Monday Night Football] game," Harbaugh said. "I thought they did a great job attacking our scheme, that game, and had a lot of well-executed, really creative plays that they worked [on] all through training camp and just sprung on us in that third game, that they executed great, and it was stuff that was specific to our defense.

"That was a good learning experience for us, as coaches, and throughout the course of the season, we expanded and added some things that took those plays away, because other teams were copying them, because they had success with them. In the offseason, we're going to look at those. We've already had the conversation, Wink and I, about … We already know what we need to add and how we're going to build it into our defense to just be as diverse as we can to answer."

Harbaugh said the Bills also did a good job of countering the Ravens' defensive strengths. After watching Baltimore stuff the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry in the wild-card round, Buffalo hardly ran the ball at all a week later – despite a driving wind that made throwing it more difficult.

It's no cakewalk for the Ravens to get to that elusive playoff game against the Chiefs in a battle of AFC elites because there are so many good teams, and great young quarterbacks, in the conference right now. It was only 11-5 teams or better that made the AFC playoffs this season, and that may not change.