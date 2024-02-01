Ravens Feel They Always Have Chance With Lamar Jackson

As a pending free agent, Kyle Van Noy isn't sure he'll be with the Ravens next season.

However, the veteran outside linebacker is certain the Ravens will be contenders again with Jackson as their quarterback.

"I think anytime you have No. 8 at quarterback, you've got a shot," said Van Noy, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots when Tom Brady was their quarterback.

"I mean, it's going to be different. Every year is different. But I think any time you have the core that they have here – with the young studs that they have – and a quarterback, they've always got a chance."

It will be difficult for the Ravens to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs try for their third Super Bowl title in five seasons when they face the 49ers in Las Vegas next weekend. At age 28, Mahomes has played in six straight AFC championships and shows no sign of slowing down. He's set a high bar for a conference loaded with young, talented quarterbacks, including Jackson, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Tua Tagovailoa.

However, Jackson has four playoff appearances in six years and a 58-19 regular season as a starting quarterback. He's only 27 years old. He plans to keep challenging for Super Bowls until he finally breaks through, and his teammates believe strongly that the breakthrough for Jackson will eventually come.