Ravens Launch New eSports Initiative, Ravens Gaming League

Jun 07, 2021 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens-Gaming-League

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday the Ravens Gaming League, a new gaming and esports initiative and platform where fans of the team and league can participate in esports competitions and activities. The initiative will launch with a Fortnite tournament (June 25-27), while a second tournament, featuring Madden NFL 22, will be held later this summer.

As part of the Ravens' new eSports initiative, the team also entered into a multi-year partnership with Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) to become an esports tournament provider.

EEG will operate esports tournaments for the Ravens by utilizing the company's Esports Gaming League (EGL) platform.

"Our esports tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises. We are delighted to add the Ravens as our first NFL partner to go live on our platform," Esports Gaming League CEO Grant Johnson stated.

"We are excited to launch this new initiative and explore the benefits for our fans," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "The gaming and esports industry offer unique opportunities to engage with our fan base, in addition to Ravens players who have shown interest in gaming and esports."

Registration for the Fortnight tournament opens today at BaltimoreRavens.com/gaming. The first 500 gamers to register will receive an official Ravens headband, and prizes and giveaways will be awarded throughout the tournament. The grand prize winner of the tournament will be awarded $500 in cash, a Ravens VIP home game experience (including hotel, transportation to the game and Ravens gear) and the opportunity to play against a current Ravens player. 

For more information on the Ravens Gaming League and to register for the Fortnite tournament, visit BaltimoreRavens.com/gaming

