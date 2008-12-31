Ravens Launch Postseason Campaign:* What's Our Name?*

The Ravens have launched a postseason campaign that allows fans access into a piece of what the team does behind closed doors. The "What's Our Name?" postseason campaign was developed from a call-response the team adopted earlier this season.

The "What's our name?" refrain came from an inspirational speech head coach John Harbaugh's father, Jack, gave to the team the week before the season opener. Jack, who was a highly-successful college coach for 41 years, shared an anecdote about Muhammad Ali. Jack emphasized how Ali earned his name by how he performed in the ring. He told the story of how Ali, who had just changed his name from Cassius Clay, beat former world champion Ernie Terrell, who refused to call Ali by his new name.

"Ali earned the acknowledgment of his name when he pummeled Terrell," Jack said. "Every time he hit Terrell, Ali would shout at him, 'What's my name? What's my name?' When Ali won, everyone knew his name. Now, it's time for you guys to earn your name, Ravens. What's your name?" And, of course, the players responded by saying "Ravens."

Coach Harbaugh has used the refrain in post-game locker room celebrations throughout the season. Accordingly, the team's Business Ventures division began introducing the call-response concept to fans in-stadium via the SMARTVISION video boards during the last four home games. The Ravens team is earning their name by what they do on the field, and the rest of the organization is ensuring everyone in Baltimore knows it.