Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Suffers Knee Strain in Colts Preseason Game

The Ravens' luck of avoiding injuries this preseason came to a halt Monday night, but it luckily wasn't shattered.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a knee strain early in the second quarter when blocking on an extra-point attempt after the Ravens' first touchdown. Stanley was removed from the game and taken to the locker room, sending up alarms in Baltimore.

"It's not any kind of a big tear," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "It's a strain, I was told during the game – a knee strain. I'm sure [doctors will] look at that more, but they're usually pretty darn accurate about those things."

Depending on the severity of the strain, it's still a concerning injury considering the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills is just about three weeks away on Sept. 9.

Stanley has dealt with injuries before in his first two seasons. He missed four games his rookie season because of a foot ailment and grinded through a shoulder injury while missing just one game last year. The 2016 first-round pick is an integral, steady anchor on Baltimore's offensive line.

After Stanley went down, the Ravens used rookie sixth-round pick Greg Senat at left tackle. Senat is more of a developmental prospect as a football/basketball player out of Wagner.