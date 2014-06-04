Ravens Like Eugene Monroe-Kelechi Osemele Combo

Osemele and Monroe played side-by-side for two games last season before Osemele was placed on injured reserve (back). In Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the two worked extremely well and the offensive line had one of its best games, perhaps giving a preview into this season.

Monroe received a 3.1 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), Osemele got a 2.4 and right guard Marshal Yanda had a 3.9. It was Monroe's third-best grade of the season and Osemele's top performance.

"I always felt like we gelled, even last year before I had the surgery," Osemele said, noting Monroe's strong communication skills.

"There are not really a lot of times I have to come off my guy on a slide to go in and help Eugene. Obviously that's going to make us stouter in the middle, because he's so athletic that he can kind of be on an island. Working with him, it should really sure up protection."

Monroe said he even noticed Osemele when he was a rookie and Monroe was still in Jacksonville.

"He's back to his usual self, running around, being one of the best conditioned guys on the field, just grinding trying to get better," Monroe said. "I'm glad he's right next to me, man. I really am."

Whether Monroe and Osemele end up starting next to each other still partly depends on the competition at right tackle, where it's now Rick Wagner versus Ryan Jensen. Harbaugh expects a "heck of a battle" there.

But if neither player is ready, which likely won't be determined until well into training camp or the preseason, Osemele could slide to the position where he started all 16 regular-season games as a rookie. Osemele reiterated that he would like to stay at guard.