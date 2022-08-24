News & Notes: Ravens Likely to Increase Tight End Creativity

Fourth-round pick Isaiah Likely has sparkled since being drafted, adding another weapon to Baltimore's offense as a tight end with soft hands and run-after-catch ability. Likely is flashing tight end/wide receiver hybrid traits, lining up in the slot and multiple other spots.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has always liked using his tight ends, and he's having even more fun thinking of ways to create mismatches for Likely and All-Pro Mark Andrews by playing them together in a variety of formations.

"It goes without saying that the more guys you have that have that kind of flexibility, the more flexible you can get," Roman said. "I think there's definitely some creative, neat things we can do this year as far as personnel packaging.[period]

"We really like where Isaiah's at. From the moment he got here you could tell he belonged, it wasn't too big for him. … There's a really high volume of things that a tight end in this offense has to understand. He's progressing nicely through it, he's not blinking. I think we're going to have some good options there."

Having two tight ends as athletic Andrews and Likely gives the Ravens an advantage that can create major matchup problems for opposing defenses. The Ravens could go heavy this season on multiple tight end formations, with Andrews and Likely helping each other get open.