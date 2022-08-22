Isaiah Likely Shows Out on National Television

The first half of Sunday night's preseason game became the Isaiah Likely show.

The Ravens rookie tight end showed out on national television during a dazzling two quarters, catching eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 24-17 victory in Arizona. Likely's talent has been obvious since the fourth-round pick arrived at rookie camp, and now the world is seeing that he's a rookie to watch.

In addition to his savvy route-running and deceptive speed, the 6-foot-4, 241-pound Likely is a load to bring down. A big chunk of his 100 yards came after the catch, breaking tackles and leaving Cardinals defenders in his wake. Likely had already displayed his soft hands on many occasions, but his running after the catch Sunday night showed another way in which he can torment defenders.

"Everybody wants to be able to catch the ball, but it's really what you can do after the catch," Likely said. "That's something I've preached whether it's in game or even in practice. Having that in-game feel so that when I get in-game, that's not the first time I've ever done it."