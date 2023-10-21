50 Words or Less: Expect a Battle at M&T Bank Stadium

It's one of the best games in the NFL this week and it kicks off at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens (4-2) versus the Lions (5-1) is a marquee Week 7 matchup. Here are my thoughts entering the game, all in 50 words or less:

I like how this game is set up for the Ravens. After inconsistencies the past two weeks, they know they must be sharp to beat Detroit. They're at home, where they didn't play well last time. I sense that this is a statement week, and the Ravens love making them.