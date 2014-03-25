Ravens Looking At TE Owen Daniels





As soon as Owen Daniels was released by the Houston Texans, there was speculation that Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak would love to bring him to Baltimore.

Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the Ravens are interested in Daniels at Tuesday's NFL owners meetings. But he's not the only one.

"We're looking at Owen Daniels," Harbaugh said. "We're looking at Ed Dickson. There are a couple other tight ends we're looking at. We just have to see how it plays out. It's got to be a fit for everybody. There's a lot to it financially and other things. [Daniels is] in our conversation."

The Ravens brought back tight end Dennis Pitta, but still need to add another tight end.

Kubiak and Daniels have a long and successful history together. They came to Houston at the same time and spent the next eight years putting up big numbers.

Daniels went to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2012. He caught 70 passes for 862 yards and two touchdowns in 2008 and 62 passes for 716 yards and six scores in 2012.

Considering that Kubiak loves to use pass-catching tight ends, Daniels would seem to be a logical fit. He was released because he reportedly had a $6.25 million salary-cap figure. He was also hurt last year and was cut with a failed physical designation.

Dickson is a good blocking tight end who also has the athleticism to be a dynamic receiver. But the former 2010 third-round pick struggled with drops and hasn't reached his potential yet. His best season came in 2011 when he caught 54 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns.

Reports indicate the Ravens have made an offer to Dickson, but he's still seeing what other options are out there. There hasn't been much buzz about him on the market.

A couple of the other top free agent tight ends remaining are the New York Jets' Kellen Winslow and Miami's Dustin Keller.