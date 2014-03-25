Ravens Looking To Add A Quarterback

Mar 25, 2014 at 03:50 AM
25_BackupQB_news.jpg


There were reports that Baltimore talked to former Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden before he signed with Dallas, and speculation about other possible free agent targets.

On Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that the Ravens are exploring more options.

It's unclear whether they're looking for a No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback, but they want somebody to at least challenge incumbent backup Tyrod Taylor, and provide depth for the future.

"Well, you know, Tyrod's only got one year left on his contract," Harbaugh said. "We've been very happy with Tyrod, and we feel like he has a great future, but we have been a little disappointed how he's played in games certainly. We feel like he's a lot better than he's showed. I know he feels that way too.

"We feel like Tyrod's best football is by far definitely in front of him, but he's only got one year left with us, so we need to add a quarterback into the mix, whether it be offseason or in the draft."

The Ravens drafted Taylor out of Virginia Tech in the sixth round in 2011 and he's had a few games to show what he's got. Joe Flacco has never missed a start during his six seasons.

In the time that Taylor has had in regular-seasons games, he hasn't made the most of it.

His most extensive action came in the 2012 season finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals, a game that had little playoff implications for either team. Taylor went 15-of-25 for 149 yards, three sacks, a pick-six and no touchdowns. He did rush for one score.

Over his three-year career, Taylor has completed 54.3 percent of his passes (19 for 35). He's run more times than completed passes. Taylor has rushed 23 times for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterbacks still remaining on the free-agent market include Rex Grossman, Matt Flynn, Kevin Kolb and Mark Sanchez.

The draft is regarded as being fairly deep at quarterback with options such as LSU's Zach Mettenberger, Georgia's Aaron Murray, San Jose State's David Foles, Wyoming's Brett Smith and Clemson's Tajh Boyd as possible mid- to late-round prospects.

