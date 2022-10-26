Mailbag: Could DeSean Jackson Play This Week vs. Buccaneers?

Downing: The Bucs have a great linebacker group, headlined by middle linebacker Devin White. He has 53 tackles and three sacks, and he can disrupt the game in a variety of ways. White will be a focal point as the Ravens offensive coaches build the gameplan for how to attack Tampa Bay's defense. But White isn't the only challenge, and part of the difficulty is handling a blitz-heavy scheme that the Bucs like to deploy. Their defense ranks among the league leaders in blitz percentage this year and the Ravens need to have answers ready for it.

"You have to understand who's going to be free and you have to understand what your outlet answer is going to be," Head Coach John Harbaugh said this week when asked about the key to handling the blitz. "Sometimes it's a pass; sometimes it's a run. So, you just have to be able to block whatever it is." In building the gameplan, the Ravens will need to scheme up additional protection from the tight ends and the backs, and the offensive line also needs to ensure that their communication is excellent to handle all the various looks the Bucs will present. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also needs to be decisive in reading the defense and determining where he wants to go with the football. He may need to check it down to the running backs on more occasions, or hit the receivers on quick blitz beaters, and the Ravens will be working on those options throughout the week of practice. There has been much made about Jackson and the Ravens offense against the blitz – especially going into the Week 2 game against the Dolphins – and he handled it masterfully in that game. The Ravens hope for another offensive showing like that Thursday night.