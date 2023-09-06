Mailbag: What's the Goal for This Season?

Mink: I do expect Jackson to wear a wristband when the Ravens kick off the regular season. He's worn it at practices for quite some time now. I think the whole wristband conversation is a little overblown. Tons of quarterbacks wear wristbands during games and it's not an indication of how well they know the offense. Tom Brady wore a wristband. Monken just felt that not having the wristband to call plays from would help Jackson learn the offense quicker and more in-depth. He took away that crutch, so to say. Now that Jackson knows the offense quite well, Monken wants to give him every advantage possible come gameday.