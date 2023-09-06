Takeaways From Ravens' First Depth Chart

Sep 05, 2023 at 08:22 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

dobbins090523

The Ravens released their first depth chart of the 2023 regular season Tuesday, five days before their Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans.

As a reminder, the depth chart is compiled by the Ravens' public relations staff.

Check out the entire depth chart here.

Here are the top takeaways:

  • The Ravens are not stating who their backup quarterback is heading into Week 1. They have it listed as Tyler Huntley or Josh Johnson.
  • Running back J.K. Dobbins is back on top of the Ravens' running back depth chart. He was behind Gus Edwards when Dobbins was still on the PUP list at the start of the preseason. It's not an "or" situation with Dobbins and Edwards. Though they will split carries in some form, Dobbins is the clear No. 1 back on the depth chart.
  • The Ravens' top four receivers are starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, followed by rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor.
  • As previously stated, John Simpson is the starting left guard. He's backed up by rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Veteran Patrick Mekari backs up center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Ben Cleveland backs up right guard Kevin Zeitler. Daniel Faalele backs up right tackle Morgan Moses.
  • Defensively, Rock Ya-Sin or Ronald Darby are listed as the starter opposite Marlon Humphrey, who is recovering from foot surgery. If Humphrey can't play against the Texans, that could indicate Ya-Sin and Darby would be the starting cornerbacks against the Texans. Or it could be Brandon Stephens, who is listed as Humphrey's top backup.
  • David Ojabo is the starting SAM linebacker ahead of veteran Jadeveon Clowney.
  • Veteran Del'Shawn Phillips is listed ahead of rookie Trenton Simpson at weakside linebacker.

Related Content

news

Here's What's New at M&T Bank Stadium

The Ravens have a new ticketing provider, mobile ordering, grab n' go concessions, new food and beverage additions and more.
news

Late for Work: ESPN Simulation Projects Ravens-Eagles Super Bowl

Stephen A. Smith picks Lamar Jackson to win MVP. The 'Good Morning Football' crew is split on Jackson or Joe Burrow as the AFC North's best quarterback. Things to know about the new offense under Todd Monken.
news

Mark Andrews Expected to Practice Wednesday 

Tyler Huntley's status will get more clarity Wednesday. Rookie QB and first-year head coach complicate Texans preparation.
news

Around the AFC North: Final Predictions for 2023 Season

With "Kickoff Week" upon us, here are the final season record predictions, and biggest strengths and weaknesses for each team.
news

Late for Work: Peter King Predicts Zay Flowers Finishes Second in ROY Voting, Ravens Back in Playoffs

Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. may decide the 2023 season. The Ravens are battling in the NFL's toughest division. If the Ravens want to go with one more free agent cornerback, a pundit recommends Anthony Brown.
news

Cover Story: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants His Son to Watch Him Shine

Odell Beckham Jr. has fame, fortune, and a Super Bowl ring. But being a father has given him new motivation to produce an electrifying season.
news

50 Words or Less: Where the Ravens Stand Entering Kickoff Week 

The Ravens have the pieces to mask a Marlon Humphrey absence early on. One of the most important parts of training camp and preseason came to fruition. The most difficult 2023 season prediction to make.
news

Eric DeCosta Says J.K. Dobbins 'Wants to Be Here, We Want Him Here'

Eric DeCosta loves Lamar Jackson's mindset heading into the season. The Ravens like having three-deep strength at quarterback. DeCosta is grateful none of the cornerback injuries have been 'catastrophic.'
news

Justin Tucker Wants to Kick 'Until the Wheels Fall Off'

While several other teams around the league made kicker changes at the end of training camp, the Ravens are once again rock solid with Justin Tucker.
news

Late for Work: Zay Flowers Videos Exemplify Ravens' Chemistry

A Sports Illustrated writer is not high on the Ravens' skill position players. Odell Beckham Jr. can be another 'security blanket' for Lamar Jackson. Kyle Hamilton is named the Ravens' leading candidate to make his first Pro Bowl.
news

Ravens Add One More, Practice Squad Now Full

The Ravens added defensive tackle Bravvion Roy to their practice squad Thursday.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising