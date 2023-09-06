Takeaways From Ravens' First Depth Chart

The Ravens released their first depth chart of the 2023 regular season Tuesday, five days before their Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans.
As a reminder, the depth chart is compiled by the Ravens' public relations staff.
Here are the top takeaways:
- The Ravens are not stating who their backup quarterback is heading into Week 1. They have it listed as Tyler Huntley or Josh Johnson.
- Running back J.K. Dobbins is back on top of the Ravens' running back depth chart. He was behind Gus Edwards when Dobbins was still on the PUP list at the start of the preseason. It's not an "or" situation with Dobbins and Edwards. Though they will split carries in some form, Dobbins is the clear No. 1 back on the depth chart.
- The Ravens' top four receivers are starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, followed by rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor.
- As previously stated, John Simpson is the starting left guard. He's backed up by rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Veteran Patrick Mekari backs up center Tyler Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Ben Cleveland backs up right guard Kevin Zeitler. Daniel Faalele backs up right tackle Morgan Moses.
- Defensively, Rock Ya-Sin or Ronald Darby are listed as the starter opposite Marlon Humphrey, who is recovering from foot surgery. If Humphrey can't play against the Texans, that could indicate Ya-Sin and Darby would be the starting cornerbacks against the Texans. Or it could be Brandon Stephens, who is listed as Humphrey's top backup.
- David Ojabo is the starting SAM linebacker ahead of veteran Jadeveon Clowney.
- Veteran Del'Shawn Phillips is listed ahead of rookie Trenton Simpson at weakside linebacker.