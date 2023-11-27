Ravens Make a Fourth-Quarter 'Statement,' Turn the Lights Out on Chargers

Nov 27, 2023 at 02:04 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Turnovers
Ryan Sun/AP Photo
Defense

The Ravens' defense has been in this position before – dominant for most of the game, holding onto a perilous fourth-quarter lead, and then letting it slip away.

Baltimore's defense has undoubtedly been one of the best in the league this year, but in all three Ravens losses, that was the narrative. And it looked like they were possibly careening toward a fourth.

When Justin Tucker shockingly missed a 44-yard field goal with just under three minutes left, the Chargers needed only a field goal to tie and a touchdown to likely win. They had the ball at the 50-yard line.

When that drive started, leader Roquan Smith had a simple message to his teammates: "If they don't score, they don't win." For all the might of the Ravens defense, it had to prove it could close a game out.

Sure enough, Baltimore's defense turned out the lights on the Chargers, stuffing them with a turnover on downs and setting the offense up to ice the game with a Zay Flowers touchdown run.

Head Coach John Harbaugh called the Ravens' 20-10 victory a "big win," and a big reason was because the way Baltimore finished.

"I thought the fourth quarter was a statement," Harbaugh said. "We put an exclamation point on the fourth quarter."

"We've been in that position and not come out on the winning side more times than we've wanted in the past two years," safety Kyle Hamilton added. "it's on us at the end of the day. No matter what happened, in this moment right now in the fourth quarter, it's on us to get stops, and we did."

Flowers and Lamar Jackson got game balls from the "Sunday Night Football" crew in Los Angeles. But Jackson said he wasn't deserving. The credit for the Ravens' ninth win of the season goes to the defense.

"Our defense was playing lights out all night and we weren't doing what we usually do [which is] putting points on the board for those guys," Jackson said. "But I'm grateful that we have a great defense, because without them, I don't know how this game would have went."

After scoring at least 30 points in the previous five games, the Ravens had just 13 when Baltimore's defense trotted onto the field following Tucker's miss. Baltimore's offense struggled on third down (4-of-13) and for some reason kept stubbing its toe once it reached Chargers territory.

Time and time again, the defense stepped up. The Ravens forced a season-high four turnovers – three on forced fumbles by Smith, Patrick Queen, and Jadeveon Clowney.

Smith and Queen's were on back-to-back series in the first half, and Arthur Maulet picked off Justin Herbert's Hail Mary attempt at the end of the half. Clowney's halted a 19-play Chargers drive that had reached the 12-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, but Herbert threw 44 times for just 217 yards. Running back Austin Ekeler ran just 10 times for 32 yards.

Aside from all the stats, it was the Chargers' next-to-last series that sent the Ravens into the bye on top of the AFC and not stewing over another fourth-quarter defeat. And it was one play call that sealed it.

On fourth-and-6, Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald dialed up a cornerback blitz from Maulet. He was untouched and pounced on Herbert, who had no option but to throw it wildly incomplete for intentional grounding.

"I thought Mike was just tremendous in this game," Harbaugh said. "You can't call a better game than he did tonight."

Three plays later, Flowers took a jet sweep 37 yards to the end zone to put the Ravens up by 10. Hamilton, who had another excellent night with a couple tackles for loss, joked that the defense was salty it had to go back onto the field.

On a night when the defense carried the load, Hamilton wanted an early rest. Now he and the Ravens will get it over the bye, and they'll be feeling good about it.

"It's a good showing of where we're at as a team, how good we are, and also 9-3, those three losses, we feel like we could have won easily," Hamilton said. "So, it gives us something to work on still after the bye week. I know the goal is to get in the playoffs [and] get to the Super Bowl, but I think first seed gets a bye and home field advantage, right? I'm new, so I think that's the rule. That would be an added plus."

Related Content

news

Zay Flowers Caps Two Touchdown Night With Two Memorable Celebrations

Ravens' WR Zay Flowers broke out a flower bouquet celebration, and then a penalty kick.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Win in Los Angeles

A victory on "Sunday Night Football" sends the Ravens into their bye week on a high note with the best record in the AFC.
news

Marlon Humphrey Inactive vs. Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley and Zay Flowers are active. Second-year tight end Charlie Kolar is active after missing Friday's practice with an illness. 
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Before the Ravens face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football, some important earlier games will take place involving AFC playoff contenders.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens will be nationally broadcast on NBC for "Sunday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens at Chargers

The Ravens are headed to Los Angeles to take on a talented Chargers team in Week 12. Here's what you need to know.
news

Josh Ross, Andrew Adams Elevated vs. Chargers

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.
news

50 Words or Less: A Target on Their Back And Not Backing Down

Brandon Stephens welcomes false confidence with his own swagger. The Ravens are getting more from less with their pass rush. Ripping off Lamar Jackson's Band-Aid could help him get even better.
news

Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley Expect to Play; Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Game-Time Decision'

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about wide receiver corps despite multiple players missing practice time this week.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Discusses Helping Offense Without Mark Andrews

Ronnie Stanley is thankful to bounce back quickly from his latest injury. John Harbaugh says the Ravens are aware of the Chargers' expertise at strip sacks.
news

Pundit Picks: Two Pundits Pick Chargers to Beat Ravens

Most analysts see the Ravens coming out victorious in Los Angeles, but not everyone.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising