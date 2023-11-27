Ravens Make a Fourth-Quarter 'Statement,' Turn the Lights Out on Chargers

Three plays later, Flowers took a jet sweep 37 yards to the end zone to put the Ravens up by 10. Hamilton, who had another excellent night with a couple tackles for loss, joked that the defense was salty it had to go back onto the field.

On a night when the defense carried the load, Hamilton wanted an early rest. Now he and the Ravens will get it over the bye, and they'll be feeling good about it.

"It's a good showing of where we're at as a team, how good we are, and also 9-3, those three losses, we feel like we could have won easily," Hamilton said. "So, it gives us something to work on still after the bye week. I know the goal is to get in the playoffs [and] get to the Super Bowl, but I think first seed gets a bye and home field advantage, right? I'm new, so I think that's the rule. That would be an added plus."