News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Aug 16, 2022 at 05:44 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081622-Hundley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Brett Hundley

The Ravens got down to 85 players before Tuesday's roster deadline with two more moves.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Trent Harris on Injured Reserve and released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley. On Monday, the Ravens released running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Baltimore signed Harris on Saturday and he was on the field over the weekend's practices.

The Ravens signed Hundley in late-May. He played the final series in the Ravens' preseason opener, going 2-for-2 passing for 42 yards and two rushes for three yards.

Now the Ravens will roll with Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown for the remainder of training camp and the preseason. Huntley and Brown will get the vast majority, and possibly all, of the preseason action.

Teams are required to trim rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. of Tuesday next week, Aug. 23.

Odafe Oweh's Focus Is Marrying His Hands and Feet

Odafe Oweh was one of just two projected Ravens defensive starters to play in the preseason opener and he played just one snap before exiting.

"[I did it] just to get a feel, timing, stuff like that," Oweh said. "And then once I did it, I got enough of what I needed and got out."

Oweh showed off a nice leap and spin move in his one rep. He looked to have a clear path to the quarterback before the Titans' right guard came over to help.

Oweh said one thing he's learned about tackles now as compared to his rookie year is that it's tough to beat them with the same move multiple times. He said he's been working to develop "counters to my fastball" of a speed rush.

"It was just mainly working on my footwork, because a lot of times, my upper body and my hands were mismatched – they weren't connected," Oweh said. "So, I was swiping, but my feet were wrong, so I couldn't get around the edge. So, tying those together and then getting more violent with my hands and stuff like that."

Oweh said his one pass rush in Saturday's game was an example of getting his hands and feet working in unison better. There's much more of that to come this season.

Oweh And David Ojabo Are Re-Living Their High School Days

According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, rookie second-round pass rusher David Ojabo is adamant that he'll be back at midseason at the latest.

For now, Ojabo is soaking up all he can in the classroom and enjoying bonding with his old high school buddy, Oweh.

"I haven't been in the same building with him, learning football, since Blair [Blairstown, NJ] High School," Oweh said. "So it's crazy – me and him snickering in the classroom and stuff like that. It's good to have him there. I can't wait till he gets back [fully], and it's going to be crazy."

Outside Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard said Ojabo has "great positive energy" and the friendship between he and Oweh is abundantly clear.

"That's what you're trying to create in that meeting room is a brotherhood and guys that genuinely care about each other," Leonard said. "I once heard that it's hard to get two guys to trust each other, let alone 11 on the field. So, it's nice to have that from two guys who have known each other for a long time. So, it gets guys to open up more, and it's been great."

Leonard Was 'Starstruck' When John Harbaugh Called

Coaching is a fraternity, and it's common around the league (and in all walks of life) for coaches to hire people they know or have previously worked with. That wasn't the case with Leonard, however.

Leonard spent the past three years with the Miami Dolphins, where he worked under another well-regarded defensive coach in Brian Flores. Last year, Leonard helped first-round outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips have a breakout rookie season with 8.5 sacks (second-most among all NFL rookies).

"I didn't know Coach Harbaugh. There's a few times in your career [where] you're around a lot of star players, but when you see 'Coach Harbaugh' down on your phone calls, it's pretty starstruck," Leonard said. "He's been great. I was, quite honest with you, flattered that he offered an interview, and it's been awesome. It's been awesome being here."

