News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Oweh And David Ojabo Are Re-Living Their High School Days

According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, rookie second-round pass rusher David Ojabo is adamant that he'll be back at midseason at the latest.

For now, Ojabo is soaking up all he can in the classroom and enjoying bonding with his old high school buddy, Oweh.

"I haven't been in the same building with him, learning football, since Blair [Blairstown, NJ] High School," Oweh said. "So it's crazy – me and him snickering in the classroom and stuff like that. It's good to have him there. I can't wait till he gets back [fully], and it's going to be crazy."

Outside Linebackers Coach Rob Leonard said Ojabo has "great positive energy" and the friendship between he and Oweh is abundantly clear.