Ravens Sign Outside Linebacker Trent Harris

The Ravens have signed outside linebacker Trent Harris, adding depth to the position after losing Vince Biegel to a season-ending Achilles injury early in training camp.

Harris has been with three NFL teams since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Miami (Fla.). His best season was with the Dolphins in 2019 when he played 11 games, made three starts and finished with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The 26-year-old Harris has been with the Giants the past two seasons and has career totals of 34 tackles and 2 sacks.

Harris will join Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Steven Means, Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley among the outside linebackers during training camp. Last year's sack leader, Tyus Bowser, is on the PUP list recovering from a torn Achilles, but Bowser gave a positive update on his progress following Thursday night's preseason game. Second-round outside linebacker David Ojabo, who suffered a torn Achilles at his Pro Day in March, expects to return at some point during the regular season although his timetable remains undetermined.