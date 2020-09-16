Ravens Make Donation to Baltimore Health Corps in COVID Fight

Sep 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Healthcare workers

The Ravens are continuing to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting those working on the front lines.

The Ravens donated $250,000 to the Baltimore Health Corps, which is recruiting, training, and employing more than 300 residents who are currently jobless during the pandemic to serve as contract tracers and care coordinators for Baltimore City residents.

Health Corps staff will be deployed to address critical COVID-19 needs in Baltimore's most vulnerable communities, performing three key functions: contact tracing, public health education outreach, and care coordination and social support.

Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young announced the addition of 10 partnerships totaling $2,687,500.

Since the program launch, the city has received over 6,697 applications; 139 residents have accepted offers and 73 have already started. The city is hiring at a pace of approximately 20 staff per week on eight- to ten-month contracts. Every staff member receives employment development support, training, legal and behavioral services, and a stipend to purchase healthcare.

"We're committed to supporting measures that positively impact the health and safety of our community," Ravens President Dick Cass stated. "Not only does COVID-19 tracing play a critical role in helping Baltimore overcome the effects of the pandemic, but this program creates local job opportunities for people seeking employment."

