Ravens Make Final Roster Cuts





The Ravens made their final cuts to get down to 53 players on the active roster near the 4 p.m. deadline.

There are some interesting wrinkles.

Here are the players Baltimore waived/cut Saturday:

DB Derek Cox (vested veteran)

CB Dominique Franks (vested veteran)

OT Parker Graham

CB Tramain Jacobs

OL Ryan Jensen

DT Jamie Meder

DT A.J. Pataiali'i

CB Sammy Seamster

G/C A.Q. Shipley

OLB John Simon

TE Phillip Supernaw

RB Fitzgerald Toussaint

QB Keith Wenning

The Ravens waived five players on Friday:

TE Nathan Overbay

OLB D.J. Roberts

C Reggie Stephens

DT Levi Brown

DT Derrick Hopkins

The biggest names on Saturday's cut list are veteran guard A.Q. Shipley, who started nine games at guard last season, and 2013 fourth-round pick John Simon. Shipley was beaten out by rookie guard John Urschel and Simon was at one of the Ravens' deepest positions.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the wide receivers were going to make cuts difficult, so he ended up keeping all of them. Baltimore has seven active wideouts, as Deonte Thompson, Kamar Aiken and seventh-round rookie Michael Campanaro all made the squad.

They join Torrey Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Jacoby Jones and Marlon Brown. Rookie free agent wide receiver Jeremy Butler was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Ravens kept 10 defensive backs, including six safeties. Many will help on special teams.

Newly-signed cornerback Cox and Franks were cut in favor of Chykie Brown and safeties Jeromy Miles, Brynden Trawick and Anthony Levine, who can also play cornerback if needed. They join safeties Darian Stewart, Matt Elam and rookie third-round pick Terrence Brooks.

A pair of undrafted rookies made the roster in offensive tackle James Hurst and inside linebacker Zachary Orr. The Ravens value Orr's special teams ability. Hurst provides needed depth at tackle.

Six inside linebackers made the team with Daryl Smith, rookie first-rounder C.J. Mosley, Josh Bynes, Arthur Brown, Albert McClellan and Orr.

Baltimore will operate with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster once again as Wenning, a sixth-round pick out of Ball State, was released. The Ravens haven't kept three quarterbacks since 2009.

Safety Will Hill is suspended for the first six games and running back Ray Rice is suspended for the first two games. Neither counts against the roster.

Defensive tackle Terrence Cody, who hasn't practiced this summer due to offseason hip surgery, was placed on the reserve physically unable to perform list, meaning he is out for the first six games of the regular season. Baltimore currently has just five defensive linemen on the active roster.

With practice squads bumped up from eight to 10 players this season, many of those cut will be back in Baltimore, Harbaugh said. Players who are cut must be on waivers for 24 hours, so the practice squad will be announced Sunday.

"It's always challenging," Harbaugh said of the cuts.