Ravens Make Final Roster Cuts

Aug 30, 2014 at 08:57 AM
30_RosterCuts_news.jpg


The Ravens made their final cuts to get down to 53 players on the active roster near the 4 p.m. deadline.

There are some interesting wrinkles.

Here are the players Baltimore waived/cut Saturday:

  • DB Derek Cox (vested veteran)
  • CB Dominique Franks (vested veteran)
  • OT Parker Graham
  • CB Tramain Jacobs
  • OL Ryan Jensen
  • DT Jamie Meder
  • DT A.J. Pataiali'i
  • CB Sammy Seamster
  • G/C A.Q. Shipley
  • OLB John Simon
  • TE Phillip Supernaw
  • RB Fitzgerald Toussaint
  • QB Keith Wenning

The Ravens waived five players on Friday:

  • TE Nathan Overbay
  • OLB D.J. Roberts
  • C Reggie Stephens
  • DT Levi Brown
  • DT Derrick Hopkins

The biggest names on Saturday's cut list are veteran guard A.Q. Shipley, who started nine games at guard last season, and 2013 fourth-round pick John Simon. Shipley was beaten out by rookie guard John Urschel and Simon was at one of the Ravens' deepest positions.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said the wide receivers were going to make cuts difficult, so he ended up keeping all of them. Baltimore has seven active wideouts, as Deonte Thompson, Kamar Aiken and seventh-round rookie Michael Campanaro all made the squad.

They join Torrey Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Jacoby Jones and Marlon Brown. Rookie free agent wide receiver Jeremy Butler was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Ravens kept 10 defensive backs, including six safeties. Many will help on special teams.

Newly-signed cornerback Cox and Franks were cut in favor of Chykie Brown and safeties Jeromy Miles, Brynden Trawick and Anthony Levine, who can also play cornerback if needed. They join safeties Darian Stewart, Matt Elam and rookie third-round pick Terrence Brooks.

A pair of undrafted rookies made the roster in offensive tackle James Hurst and inside linebacker Zachary Orr. The Ravens value Orr's special teams ability. Hurst provides needed depth at tackle.

Six inside linebackers made the team with Daryl Smith, rookie first-rounder C.J. Mosley, Josh Bynes, Arthur Brown, Albert McClellan and Orr.

Baltimore will operate with two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster once again as Wenning, a sixth-round pick out of Ball State, was released. The Ravens haven't kept three quarterbacks since 2009.

Safety Will Hill is suspended for the first six games and running back Ray Rice is suspended for the first two games. Neither counts against the roster.

Defensive tackle Terrence Cody, who hasn't practiced this summer due to offseason hip surgery, was placed on the reserve physically unable to perform list, meaning he is out for the first six games of the regular season. Baltimore currently has just five defensive linemen on the active roster.

With practice squads bumped up from eight to 10 players this season, many of those cut will be back in Baltimore, Harbaugh said. Players who are cut must be on waivers for 24 hours, so the practice squad will be announced Sunday.

"It's always challenging," Harbaugh said of the cuts.

"It's challenging, because when a guy walks in your room, as a head coach, or if you're any kind of a person at all, immediately you put yourself in their shoes. You become empathetic to what they're going through."

VIEW FULL ROSTER » | VIEW CURRENT DEPTH CHART »
(Mobile users, tap to Roster / Depth Chart pages to view)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: 13 Observations From Second Ravens OTA

Rashod Bateman hauled in a long bomb from Tyler Huntley. The running backs get a lot of action. A few rehabbing Ravens come out to watch practice. Daelin Hayes continues to stand out.

news

Greg Roman Has Offensive Changes for Lamar Jackson to Work On

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said he's not going to get into when Lamar Jackson will arrive for practice with the rest of the team.

news

Mailbag: Which New (Or Rehabbed) Raven Will Have the Biggest Impact?

Are the Ravens planning to sign another pass rusher? Who will get more interceptions: Kyle Hamilton or Marlon Humphrey? Which under-the-radar wide receivers could emerge?

news

Ravens Announce Nine Personnel Promotions

Mark Azevedo will be the team's assistant director of player personnel and David Blackburn will be director of college scouting.

news

Mark Andrews: Ravens Tight Ends Are 'Going to Be Scary'

The Ravens could get back to their heavy tight-end formations with Nick Boyle stronger and a pair of talented rookies complementing Mark Andrews.

news

Ravens Officially Sign Cornerback Kyle Fuller

The veteran cornerback and former All-Pro returns home to step into a loaded secondary.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

The Steelers have their new general manager in Omar Khan. The Bengals may use a rookie to fill their final offensive line spot.

news

50 Words or Less: Takeaways From Ravens' First OTAs

Lamar Jackson's absence isn't good, but it's also not the end of the world. Can a stacked secondary make up for the lack of pass rush?

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley

With Lamar Jackson not at Ravens OTAs yet, Baltimore added a third quarterback to the room.

news

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions From First Ravens OTA

Rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton flies around the field and looks good in one-on-one matchups.

news

Lamar Jackson's Teammates Confident He's Working Hard Away From Team

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't want to speak for Lamar Jackson on why he isn't at the start of Ravens Organized Team Activities.

news

Mailbag: How Will the Ravens Use Chuck Clark?

How is the running back room shaping up? Will the Ravens sign any more cornerbacks? What position would the team still like to reinforce?

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising