Ravens May Need Two New Starting Inside Linebackers





McClain was a consistent force, making 79 tackles in 13 starts last season. He was also a leader on the unit and in the locker room. McClain wore the headset to communicate with coaches and barked out play calls to his teammates.

Now those responsibilities could fall on a rookie and a veteran adjusting to a new team for the first time in his 10-year career.

Brown is a Kansas State product who is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed and aggressive mentality. He missed some time during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to sports hernia surgery, but is back on the field and moving well.

"Arthur looks good. He's 100 percent, no problem," Harbaugh said.

Unlike the brazen and outspoken Lewis, Brown is a soft-spoken individual. Asked if he's preparing to be a starter this season, Brown said, "if that's what it leads to, yes.

"But all I can do is fulfill my role and do what I need to do in order to make that happen," he added.

Smith is also a modest player. He was signed on June 6 after Jacksonville decided not to bring him back. Smith is the Jaguars' all-time tackles leader (678), and has long been considered one of the AFC's most underrated players. The question with Smith is his health after being limited to two games last season with a groin injury.

After seeing Smith in just a handful of practices, Harbaugh already feels the Ravens may have gotten a steal. Smith has quickly picked up on the Ravens system, and is good in both run and pass coverage.