Ravens Media Availability

Dec 22, 2008 at 11:42 AM

Below is this week's practice and media schedule leading up to the Dec. 28 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Tuesday, 12/23

11:35 a.m. David Garrard Conference Call

12:15 p.m. Jack Del Rio Conference Call

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Coach Harbaugh/Players at Podium and Open Locker Room

12:50 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, 12/24

11:00 a.m. Practice

1:15 p.m. Coordinators and Open Locker Room

Thursday, 12/25

No Availability – Merry Christmas

Friday, 12/26

11:15 a.m. Practice

1:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh and Open Locker Room**

